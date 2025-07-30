The New Zealand Highwaymen have announced additional shows for Northland.
New Zealand’s beloved “elder statesmen” of music, The NZ Highwaymen, are extending their “Tour 25” announcing five more shows in October 2025. After three highly successful tours in 2023, 2024, and 2025, which included 57 captivating performances, these legendary musicians are ready to enchant audiences once more. The2025 tour also serves as a heartfelt tribute, as the New Zealand Highwaymen hit the road remembering and celebrating their dear friend, Eddie Low, “The voice in a million”, who sadly passed away in 2024. The NZ Highwaymen recently had a totally packed house with a show for the Opononi Hotel and everyone said “Come to Whangārei”, so they are booked for Forum North’s Capitaine Bougainville Theatre on October 18 at 7pm. Forum North Showtime 2.30pm (matinee). Eventfinda Tickets can also be purchased at the Whangarei iSite.
Road safety
New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is warning motorists to continue taking care on the roads following wet and windy weather on Tuesday. Journey manager Kingston Brands said contractors were working yesterday to repair potholes and clear drains. Slippery roads and debris or standing water were still possible on the network, so people should ensure their speed and following distances allowed for safe stopping, he said.
Comedian Kevin Bloody Wilson is performing in Kerikeri and Whangārei as part of a new nationwide tour in August and September. The Australian will be performing his funniest songs, hilarious stories and shooting down political correctness for his Kiwi fans. The Kevin Bloody Wilson Aussie Icon Tour is on at Forum North in Whangārei on August 29 and at The Turner Centre in Kerikeri on August 30. Bookings are through Eventfinda and iTicket.
Fare increases
From tomorrow bus fares will increase across Te Taitokerau. CityLink and SchoolLink services in Whangārei will increase by $1 per journey. BusLink fares on routes around the region will increase by 0.50c per journey. Children up to 4 years of age continue to travel free of charge and concessions for Community Service Card and GoldCard holders still apply. These concessions will also be available on the Bream Bay Link and Hikurangi Link for the first time from tomorrow. The increase is due to central government requiring regional councils to find increased funding to cover bus costs. Similar increases are happening across the country. For more information buslink.co.nz or follow CityLink Whangārei on Facebook for all the latest updates.