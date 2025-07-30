The New Zealand Highwaymen have announced additional shows for Northland.

New Zealand’s beloved “elder statesmen” of music, The NZ Highwaymen, are extending their “Tour 25” announcing five more shows in October 2025. After three highly successful tours in 2023, 2024, and 2025, which included 57 captivating performances, these legendary musicians are ready to enchant audiences once more. The 2025 tour also serves as a heartfelt tribute, as the New Zealand Highwaymen hit the road remembering and celebrating their dear friend, Eddie Low, “The voice in a million”, who sadly passed away in 2024. The NZ Highwaymen recently had a totally packed house with a show for the Opononi Hotel and everyone said “Come to Whangārei”, so they are booked for Forum North’s Capitaine Bougainville Theatre on October 18 at 7pm. Forum North Showtime 2.30pm (matinee). Eventfinda Tickets can also be purchased at the Whangarei iSite.

Road safety

New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi is warning motorists to continue taking care on the roads following wet and windy weather on Tuesday. Journey manager Kingston Brands said contractors were working yesterday to repair potholes and clear drains. Slippery roads and debris or standing water were still possible on the network, so people should ensure their speed and following distances allowed for safe stopping, he said.

Comedic tour