Far North Briefs: More NZ Highwaymen shows, bus fare increases

Northland Age
2 mins to read

The New Zealand Highwaymen have announced additional shows for Northland.

New Zealand’s beloved “elder statesmen” of music, The NZ Highwaymen, are extending their “Tour 25” announcing five more shows in October 2025. After three highly successful tours in 2023, 2024, and 2025, which included 57 captivating performances, these legendary musicians are ready to enchant audiences once more. The

