Moerewa community champion Roddy Hapati Pihema is among those nominated for the 2025 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards. Photo / NZME

Moerewa community champion Roddy Hapati Pihema is among those nominated for the 2025 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards. Nominations can be made in one or more of the seven categories by members of the public aged over 15 until August 24 at nzawards.org.nz. The awards honour individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the wellbeing of the country.

Save the date

Next Wednesday, August 20, from 5pm, the next Business After 5 is happening at Kiwi Carpentry’s workshop on Quarry Rd. Expect good food, with the BBQ fired up for roast lamb, plus breads and salads provided by generous local partners. You’ll also hear from more than 10 businesses, each sharing their Five Minutes of Fame. RSVP via the Kaitaia Business Association Facebook event or email admin@kba.nz. More info below.

Scholarship funding

Did you know that the Kaitaia Business Association supports local businesses that hire apprentices or trainees? Through the Apprenticeship/Trainee Scholarship, they provide funding to help cover training costs and essential tools. If your business is within the KBA Business Improvement District (BID) or an Associated Member, this scholarship could be the boost your business needs. It is worth up to $3000 to the recipient and so far, no applications have been received, so start applying. Applications close on October 31 at 5pm.