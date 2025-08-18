Moerewa community champion Roddy Hapati Pihema is among those nominated for the 2025 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Awards. Nominations can be made in one or more of the seven categories by members of the public aged over 15 until August 24 at nzawards.org.nz. The
Far North briefs: Moerewa champion nominated, Fertility awareness week
Fertility awareness week
Natural Fertility NZ (NFNZ) has launched the country’s first-ever Natural Fertility Awareness Week, a nationwide initiative to help Kiwis better understand their fertility and how fertility awareness can support them throughout their reproductive years. Daily topics will be shared on NFNZ’s Facebook page and website, along with a lolly jar competition to win a full set of fertility appointments. More info: www.naturalfertility.co.nz.
Navigate ageing
The Eldernet Group has just released a new edition of its Upper North Island version of Where From Here – He Ara Whakamua, a free guide to help older people and their whānau navigate ageing with confidence. Often called the “older person’s bible”, the guide includes updated listings of care homes, retirement villages, home support services, and kaumātua programmes from Auckland to the Far North. It also offers practical advice on choosing care, financial planning, and setting up an Enduring Power of Attorney. Copies are available at libraries, healthcare providers, and community hubs, or can be ordered online at www.eldernet.co.nzor by calling 0800 162 706.