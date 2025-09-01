Advertisement
Far North Briefs: Pedestrian crossing issue resolved, beach safety boost

Northland Age
3 mins to read

Council resolves issue with steel plates buckling at either pedestrian crossing in Kerikeri.

An issue with steel plates buckling at either end of a pedestrian crossing on one of the district’s busiest roads has been resolved. The plates at the raised crossing on Kerikeri Rd, just before the roundabout at Hobson Ave, should act as a bridge over the gutter, providing a smooth

