Council resolves issue with steel plates buckling at either pedestrian crossing in Kerikeri.

An issue with steel plates buckling at either end of a pedestrian crossing on one of the district’s busiest roads has been resolved. The plates at the raised crossing on Kerikeri Rd, just before the roundabout at Hobson Ave, should act as a bridge over the gutter, providing a smooth transition between the pavement and the crossing. However, an investigation by council staff has revealed that standard-gauge steel plates at the crossing have been taking a beating from heavy traffic. Because of the demands of this busy location, stainless steel plates have now been fitted at either end of the crossing, with additional reinforcement installed underneath for improved safety and durability.

Beach safety boost

Surf lifesaving has got an awesome opportunity for Far North communities to boost beach safety, with up to 20 free sets of Public Rescue Equipment (PRE) available for local beaches. Each set includes a fully funded set of PRE (yellow rescue buoy + hook + sign). The community-led initiative Operation Flotation is Surf Life Saving NZ’s national plan to have PRE on every beach that wants it. The organisation is aiming to install these before summer 2026 and is looking for beaches that: have community support, can get landowner permission and have people to regularly check the gear. If you want one for your beach, email pat.millar@surflifesaving.org.nz.

New board member

Matt Todd, a former chief executive of Eastland Group, has been appointed to the Top Energy board. Top Energy consumer trust chair Yvonne Sharp said Todd brought extensive leadership and governance experience across the electricity, utilities and infrastructure sectors. Todd was chief executive at Eastland Group for 20 years, and has held board roles with Connetics, Ruakura Energy GP, Marlborough Lines and Yealands Wine Group. He holds qualifications in electrical engineering, engineering management and an MBA, and is a graduate of the Harvard Business School Advanced Management Programme. He is also a Justice of the Peace and a Chartered Member of the New Zealand Institute of Directors.