Literacy Aotearoa is partnering with Procter Library in Kerikeri to offer help with literacy, CV writing, job applications and forms. Call, email or pop in to make the most of the service on Monday and Tuesday mornings. It is available at the Kerikeri Library on Mondays and Tuesdays between 10am
Far North news in brief: Kutai Guy an NZ Food Award finalist, SWiFT trial aims to improve trauma care
Kids favourites
Kiwi kids have spoken – and their favourite foods, apps and slang are now on record in early results from CensusAtSchool 2025, which has already surveyed nearly 16,000 students from 310 schools. Run by the University of Auckland’s Department of Statistics, CensusAtSchool – TataurangaKiTeKura Aotearoa – is a free, anonymous survey for students in Years 3–13 that builds real-world data skills. Highlights include sushi topping the list of favourite foods, followed by pizza and chicken. TikTok leads daily app use and YouTube dominates weekly use. Explore the live dashboard, view the full questionnaire or take part today: www.censusatschool.org.nz
Truck rolls
A section of State Highway 10, north of Waipapa, was blocked yesterday morning after a truck and trailer rolled. The driver was unhurt.
Free throat swabs
Māori and Pasifika youth between age 4 to 19 can undergo free throat swabs at Northland pharmacies. Health NZ says sore throats left untreated can cause rheumatic fever, of which more than 95% of the cases in Northland are Māori and Pasifika tamariki. Swabs are available at Browns Pharmacy, Unichem Kerikeri Pharmacy, Kaikohe Orrs Pharmacy, Te Hau Ora O Ngāpuhi and Paihia Pharmacy.