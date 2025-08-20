The SWiFT trial tests whole blood for trauma care in Auckland and Northland.

Literacy Aotearoa is partnering with Procter Library in Kerikeri to offer help with literacy, CV writing, job applications and forms. Call, email or pop in to make the most of the service on Monday and Tuesday mornings. It is available at the Kerikeri Library on Mondays and Tuesdays between 10am and 12.30pm. Text or email your request and contact details to: Tania 022 306 8436, email: tlawrence.102@literacy.org.nz

Groundbreaking medical trial

A groundbreaking trial aims to advance pre-hospital trauma care for some of Auckland, Northland and the Coromandel’s most critically injured patients. The Study of Whole Blood in Frontline Trauma (SWiFT) is a joint initiative by Northern Rescue Helicopter, the operator of Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter and the New Zealand Blood Service (NZBS). It builds on similar international trials and will test whether platelet-rich O-negative whole blood improves bleeding control and survival compared to standard whole blood.

NZ Food Awards finalist

The Kutai Guy from Northland is a finalist in two categories in this year’s New Zealand Food Awards. This year, more than 365 entries were received from 138 companies, with 53 finalists nationwide. Houhora company The Kutai Guy is a finalist in the Artisan Award for its garlic butter smoked mussels, and the Chilled/Frozen (Coolchain) Award for its sweet chilli smoked mussels. The company, founded by Zarn Reichardt, sells premium mussels online and in retail stores, growing them from spat collected on Ninety Mile Beach.