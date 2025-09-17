Each year Kaitāia Girl Guides do their bit to support Keep New Zealand Beautiful and clean by doing a litter pickup although small in numbers and with some away they did their clean-up on Tuesday as this was their Guide night. The areas they covered were the walkway loop, around
Far North Briefs: Kaitāia Girl Guides do their bit, photography exhibition at Proctor Library
Free bus travel
The Northland Regional Council is celebrating World Car Free Day by offering free bus travel on its Buslink and CityLink services on Monday. Not all BusLink services run on a Monday, but the Far North Link will be free to all passengers on the Mangōnui-Kaitāia service.
Charity auction
The Kaitāia Boxing Club Inc will be having a charity auction at their clubrooms in Bank St on Tuesday [September 23]. The items include boxing and non-boxing equipment like a fridge, drink stand, mirrors and two air conditioning units. Boxing equipment includes gloves, groin guards and headgear. The auction takes place at 5.30pm.
SPCA fundraiser
SPCA’s Cupcake Day fundraiser returns on October 29. Kiwis are invited to bake, eat and raise dough for a great cause. Sign up via Cupcake Day at SPCA New Zealand.