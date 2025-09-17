Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Far North Briefs: Kaitāia Girl Guides do their bit, photography exhibition at Proctor Library

Northland Age
2 mins to read

The Kaitāia Girl Guides did their bit by picking up litter.

The Kaitāia Girl Guides did their bit by picking up litter.

Each year Kaitāia Girl Guides do their bit to support Keep New Zealand Beautiful and clean by doing a litter pickup although small in numbers and with some away they did their clean-up on Tuesday as this was their Guide night. The areas they covered were the walkway loop, around

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save