The Kaitāia Girl Guides did their bit by picking up litter.

Each year Kaitāia Girl Guides do their bit to support Keep New Zealand Beautiful and clean by doing a litter pickup although small in numbers and with some away they did their clean-up on Tuesday as this was their Guide night. The areas they covered were the walkway loop, around A&P area, Te Ahu centre grounds, the children’s park and skateboard area. This year it was noticed there was not as much rubbish in these areas as previous years.

Photo exhibition

Photographer Claire Gordon will hold a youth homeschoolers’ photography exhibition later in the year. The exhibition, called “our community through young eyes”, will be held at the Proctor Library in Kerikeri. Gordon is also holding a workshop to improve camera skills at the Te Waimate grounds in November. Email flashgordon.claire@gmail.com or visit www.flashgordon.co.nz.

Filming in Kaipara

Picnic Bay in Mangawhai stepped in as Fiji on Monday for an episode of hit show My Life is Murder. Greenstone TV and Onloc Film Locations worked with local iwi Te Uri o Hau Settlement Trust and Kaipara District Council to give one of the district’s coastlines a starring role on screen.