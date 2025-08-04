Major upgrades to Kaikohe’s water and wastewater infrastructure will begin this week. Photo / FNDC
More than $22,000 in financial aid was distributed to 57 Far North homeowners and businesses by the Mayoral Relief Fund for damage caused by Cyclone Tam in January. Applications opened in May and applications ranged from assistance with roof repairs, recovery of lost frozen food and clearing fallen trees. The Mayoral Relief Fund is entirely made up of donations provided by the public, distributed through the council.
Water upgrades
Major upgrades to Kaikohe’s water and wastewater infrastructure will begin this week. Supported by a multimillion-dollar investment from the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) upgrades will include extension to the town’s reticulation system, upgrades to the Taraire Hills Water Treatment Plant, and to enable future housing in the town. The project is rolling out in stages across three key development sites starting in Williams Ave, then Tawanui Rd and Bisset Rd. Works will run Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm and occasionally on Saturdays.
Winning plumber
Whangārei plumber Liam Locke has taken top honours in the Northern final of the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year 2025 competition, against branch winners from North Shore, Silverdale, Whangārei, Bream Bay and Kerikeri. The 29-year-old is now backed by his work, I Plumb 4 U Northland, to take out the grand final. He will compete against other regional winners, all 31 years or younger, in October.
Applications have opened for the 2025 Whangārei A&P Scholarship. Students will receive $9000 over three years to support their pursuit of careers in the primary industries. The scholarship is open to students from the Whangārei district or who are Northern District A&P Societies members or the children of members. Applications close September 19. Visit the Whangārei A&P Society office at 127 Bank St or phone (09) 438 3109 for more information.
New Zealanders dug deep to raise a record $1.5m for the national network of rescue helicopters during the Westpac Chopper Appeal. That is the highest total in the annual appeal’s history, and includes $46,350 raised in Northland for the Northland Emergency Services Trust.