More than $22,000 in financial aid was distributed to 57 Far North homeowners and businesses by the Mayoral Relief Fund for damage caused by Cyclone Tam in January. Applications opened in May and applications ranged from assistance with roof repairs, recovery of lost frozen food and clearing fallen trees. The Mayoral Relief Fund is entirely made up of donations provided by the public, distributed through the council.

Water upgrades

Major upgrades to Kaikohe’s water and wastewater infrastructure will begin this week. Supported by a multimillion-dollar investment from the Government’s Infrastructure Acceleration Fund (IAF) upgrades will include extension to the town’s reticulation system, upgrades to the Taraire Hills Water Treatment Plant, and to enable future housing in the town. The project is rolling out in stages across three key development sites starting in Williams Ave, then Tawanui Rd and Bisset Rd. Works will run Monday to Friday from 7am to 5pm and occasionally on Saturdays.

Winning plumber

Whangārei plumber Liam Locke has taken top honours in the Northern final of the Plumbing World Young Plumber of the Year 2025 competition, against branch winners from North Shore, Silverdale, Whangārei, Bream Bay and Kerikeri. The 29-year-old is now backed by his work, I Plumb 4 U Northland, to take out the grand final. He will compete against other regional winners, all 31 years or younger, in October.