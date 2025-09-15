NZTA is undertaking essential resilience works on SH1 through Mangamuka Gorge.

Paper trail

Northlanders keen on exploring the outdoors now have more information over where they can walk, thanks to a major map upgrade by Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa, the Outdoor Access Commission. The maps identify public access to the outdoors and, after two years’ work, now confidently identify 55,000km of publicly accessible unformed legal roads in New Zealand, also known as paper roads. Go to herengaanuku.govt.nz/maps to view the interactive maps.

Mangamuka works

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is undertaking essential resilience works on SH1 through Mangamuka Gorge from Monday, September 15 for up to four weeks (weather dependent). These works are to repair a new slip that occurred during Cyclone Tam in April this year. Road users can expect a one-lane closure with stop/go operations in place Monday to Friday, 7am – 5pm. Please allow extra time for your journey. Outside of working hours Monday to Friday, 7am – 5pm, both lanes will be open to traffic. For real-time travel information, visit www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz or call 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49).

Women’s Club