The Northland Women’s Club is excited to announce that its Annual Charity Ball is just 42 days away. Now in its third year, the club has grown to over 300 members, uniting the community through impactful charitable events held annually to raise vital funds that remain within Northland. The upcoming event promises an unforgettable evening on October 18, from 5.30pm to midnight at the Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.
Term extension
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon has said that the Governor-General, Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, has agreed to a short extension of her term of office. The Governor-General’s term was due to conclude on October 21, 2026 and will now conclude on March 31, 2027.
Metlifecare decision welcomed
RVResidents has welcomed Metlifecare’s decision to cover repairs and replacement of operator-owned chattels across its villages from October 1. The move follows years of advocacy by RVResidents and its members at Greenwich Gardens residents, alongside a Commerce Commission investigation.