Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Far North Briefs: Essential Mangamuka roadworks.

Northland Age
2 mins to read

NZTA is undertaking essential resilience works on SH1 through Mangamuka Gorge.

NZTA is undertaking essential resilience works on SH1 through Mangamuka Gorge.

Paper trail

Northlanders keen on exploring the outdoors now have more information over where they can walk, thanks to a major map upgrade by Herenga ā Nuku Aotearoa, the Outdoor Access Commission. The maps identify public access to the outdoors and, after two years’ work, now confidently identify 55,000km of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save