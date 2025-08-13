Savour Northland is back this October.

Savour Northland is back this October – and the first events are now live! From long, lazy lunches and unique wine tastings to chorizo-making workshops and exquisite feasts, Northland’s signature food and beverage festival is set to return with flavour, flair and unmistakable regional pride. Now in its second year, Savour Northland 2025 will run from 1–31 October. Keep an eye on www.savournorthland.com for the latest updates.

Support group

The Brain Injury Association will be hosting a support group meeting for people living with the effects of brain injury and their family, friends and carers. The group will meet on August 21 from 10am to noon at Far North Reapon Puckey Avenue. For inquiries, contact the Brain Injury Association Northland on (09) 459 5013 or Vikki on 0272419191.

Racing heart

Health Minister Simeon Brown is celebrating faster heart specialist access in Northland. The numbers of patients waiting for their first specialist assessment with a cardiologist have dropped 36% since November 2023 and the number of patients waiting longer than four months dropped 68%, he said. Measures to reduce the waitlist include running regular cardiac clinics at rural hospitals, prioritising those who have waited the longest and expanding local services, including the catheterisation lab at Whangārei Hospital.