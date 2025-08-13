Savour Northland is back this October – and the first events are now live! From long, lazy lunches and unique wine tastings to chorizo-making workshops and exquisite feasts, Northland’s signature food and beverage festival is set to return with flavour, flair and unmistakable regional pride. Now in its second year,
Far North News in brief: Brain injury support group, Savour Northland is back
Stop rats
Backyard trapping is an effective way to control rats, but to make sure your traps are successful, they need to be the most attractive spot in your backyard. Here’s how:
- Tidy your backyard: remove any long grass or rubbish that rats could hide or nest in.
- Secure food: store pet food and other food sources in rat-proof containers.
- Prevent your scraps becoming their snacks: if your compost bin doesn’t have a built-in base, place it on steel mesh. Cover all air holes inside the bin with mesh to stop rats from burrowing in.
- Watch your woodpile: rats can squeeze into tiny gaps, so check for signs of nesting and keep the area tidy.
Traps, traps boxes and bait are available for purchase from Northland Regional Council. Contact your nearest council office on 0800 002 004. For more information on controlling rats and other pests, visit the council’s Pest Control Hub at www.nrc.govt.nz/pestcontrolhub.
Te Rarawa rugby reps
Local women’s rugby club Te Rarawa is celebrating after 11 of its players were named in the Northland Kauri squad for the 2025 Farah Palmer Cup (FPC). The Far North club says it is the highest number of its players ever selected. The players are: Krystal Murray, Timara Leaf, Lyla Blue Paparoa, Poto Murray, Nora Maaka, Ari Ihaka, Kredence Brown, Kalani Walters-Hewson, Te Ruawai Herbert-Brown, Zarndra Patrick-Motu and Mariameno Kaipo. The team thumped Taranaki 48-17 in the opening round of the FPC.