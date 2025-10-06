Mental Health Awareness Week
The theme of this year’s Mental Health Awareness Week is Top Up Together, encouraging people across the country to connect with others as they bring the Five Ways to Wellbeing into their everyday life. The five simple actions are proven to help people find balance and boost wellbeing: Me whakawhanaunga/Connect, Tukua/Give, Me kori tonu/Be Active, Me aro tonu/Take Notice and Me ako tonu/Keep Learning. Mental Health Awareness Week runs to October 12. To learn more about the week and explore activities designed to help people connect with their community, visit mhaw.nz.
Hall refurbished
Refurbishment work to update a prized and well-used community hall in the heart of Ōkaihau has finished. Work was done to improve accessibility at the hall, provide new and upgraded kitchen and toilet facilities, and to remove old and dangerous construction materials. The upgrade means the hall can more easily cater for large functions in the main hall and the adjoining supper room. Accessibility has also been improved with upgrades to the toilet cubicles, which now provide wheelchair access, grab rails and accessible over-height toilet suites for ease of use and comfort. The changes make the hall more inclusive and easier to use for all members of the community.