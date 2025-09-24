A new strain of canine distemper virus has been found in New Zealand fur seals (kekeno), and researchers from the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Massey University are working to understand its potential impact on these charismatic marine mammals. The virus, a divergent strain of canine distemper virus (CDV), has
October bursts with creativity this year as Art in the Bar opens its serene and luminous Perfect Days exhibition at the Turner Centre Theatre Bar on Thursday, October 2, from 5-7pm.
Great Battery Hunt
WasteMINZ is encouraging households to count their batteries for the Great Battery Hunt, a nationwide household survey to uncover how many small batteries are tucked away in corners of our homes – in remotes, toys, toothbrushes, clocks and home gadgets – and to transform that awareness into safer disposal practices and better systems across Aotearoa New Zealand. The Great Battery Hunt results will feed into the Small Battery Environmental Scan project being carried out by WasteMINZ. After counting their batteries, WasteMINZ urges members of the public to drop off used and unwanted batteries at safe collection points. Information about where to safely dispose of batteries is available on the WasteMINZ website.