Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Northland Age

Far North Briefs: Bay of Islands Big Weekend Festival, asthma gas link

Northland Age
3 mins to read

DOC staff members are testing for a new strain of canine distemper virus. Photo / DOC

DOC staff members are testing for a new strain of canine distemper virus. Photo / DOC

A new strain of canine distemper virus has been found in New Zealand fur seals (kekeno), and researchers from the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Massey University are working to understand its potential impact on these charismatic marine mammals. The virus, a divergent strain of canine distemper virus (CDV), has

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save