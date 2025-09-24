DOC staff members are testing for a new strain of canine distemper virus. Photo / DOC

A new strain of canine distemper virus has been found in New Zealand fur seals (kekeno), and researchers from the Department of Conservation (DOC) and Massey University are working to understand its potential impact on these charismatic marine mammals. The virus, a divergent strain of canine distemper virus (CDV), has been linked to disease and mortality in kekeno. Current evidence suggests this virus is not likely to represent a new introduction to New Zealand, but rather a previously undetected strain. There is no known human health risk.

Big festival

The Bay of Islands Big Weekend Festival promises a Labour Weekend packed with live music, family fun, local flavours, and plenty of atmosphere. Set under a spacious marquee in Paihia, the four-session festival on October 25 and 26 has something for everyone, including families looking for long-weekend fun, mates chasing a night out, or foodies keen to sample the best of Northland. The programme includes kids’ entertainment, Kiwi entertainers Anika Moa, Jeremy Redmore, Chris Sanders, Sonar Flare and Hello Sailor, along with loads of food and tasting stations. Tickets and more information at Eventfinda.co.nz

Asthma gas link

The Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ is concerned by new research showing that household gas stoves may be contributing to thousands of childhood asthma cases every year. A new report, commissioned by Energy Efficiency and Conservation Authority (EECA), reveals that more than 3200 new childhood asthma cases each year in New Zealand – and hundreds of respiratory hospitalisations – could be linked to exposure to indoor air pollutants.