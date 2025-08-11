Prior to sending the letter, Aldrige called the Northern Advocate advising that his lawyer would be sending a cease-and-desist to the resident.
The letter was then sent to the resident and multiple media houses by an email address purporting to be from “Manaki Law” and signed with a woman’s name, along with a claim to hold a “Bachelor of Law and Legal Practice” from Flinders University in Australia.
Aldridge said he believed the woman was a lawyer and claimed he received a copy of the alleged lawyer’s certificate from Flinders University after the Advocate questioned him on the legitimacy of the purported lawyer.
But the Australian university said it had no record of her.
“We can confirm no one with that name appears to have graduated from Flinders University,” a Flinders University spokesperson said.
While the university offers a Bachelor of Arts and a Bachelor of Creative Arts, it doesn’t offer a BVA, another qualification listed on the signature.
In her signature she claims to hold a BA, BVA (Hons), and an LLB – a Bachelor of Law and Legal Practice and describes herself as a human rights advocate.
A New Zealand Law Society spokesperson said the person [whose name is known by the Advocate] does not hold a current practising certificate and therefore is not a “lawyer” for the purposes of the Lawyers and Conveyancers Act.
“A person without a current practising certificate isn’t a lawyer (even if they have a law degree, have been admitted in New Zealand or overseas or have previously held a practising certificate).”
The society said a non-lawyer who provides legal services to the public must be careful that they accurately describe their qualifications, professional status and expertise to avoid misleading people.
“There are also certain ‘reserved areas’ of work that can only be provided by lawyers. These typically relate to giving advice on litigation matters and appearing in court or a tribunal. It is an offence for anyone who isn’t a lawyer to provide services in the reserved areas (outside the exceptions) or to engage in misleading conduct relating to the provision of legal services.”