The inaugural Matariki ki Ahipara will be held over three days from Friday, June 24. Photo / Supplied

The whole of Ahipara will come to life on Friday for three days, hosting back-to-back events in honour of the country's first annual Matariki public holiday.

The community-led Matariki ki Ahipara festival will highlight the underpinnings of the Māori New Year and how Māori nationwide use this time to remember and acknowledge tūpuna (ancestors) and those who have passed, share kai (food) and kōrero (talk) about the present, as well as plan for the future.

Community group Ahipara Aroha is the driving force behind the three-day celebration, working with marae, community groups, residents and businesses to bring the festival to life.

From Friday morning to Sunday afternoon, the entire community will help put on a range of cultural talks and walks, sand art, a light festival, live music and more, with the aim to educate as well as entertain.

AA member and event organiser Lesley Wallace explained this year's activities would reflect the Matariki kaupapa and involve plenty of knowledge sharing.

She said the idea to hold a Matariki festival in Ahipara was first talked about last year and had taken just under four months to pull together.

"There will be events to cater for everyone supported by many of our local businesses, marae and community groups," Wallace said.

"No one is charging for their time, so it was an important part of our kaupapa to support locals where we could and to try and keep that economic benefit here for our local people.

"I think what we really want the community to get out of this is to see how wonderful Ahipara is, to give everyone more knowledge about this place and matariki, as well as mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge).

"We want them to not only have a great time but a meaningful experience."

Friday's public holiday will host the lion's share of activities, starting at 5.30am at Ahipara Beach with karakia and kōrero about Matariki from Te Rarawa kaumātua (elders) and will finish the day with a local art exhibition at the Ahipara Golf Club closing at midnight.

The day will also feature a Mākete ki Paripari-Foreshore Food Market, and anyone keen to awaken their senses is invited to take part in the Haere ki rō Moana (midwinter dip) event hosted by Far North Surf Rescue at Karirikura Reserve beach.

Wallace explained while she wasn't certain winter bathing was something her ancestors had practised per se, the event would highlight the importance of food, as would the foreshore markets.

Ahipara Matariki event organiser Lesley Wallace. Photo / NZME

"The Far North Mid-Winter dip event will speak to why our tūpuna might have entered into the moana (ocean) at this time of year, so there will be kōrero around fishing and gathering kai," Wallace said.

"The markets are also about celebrating kai, as well as other things linked to health and wellbeing.

"Te Hiku Hauora will also host a wellness tent, providing information about influenza and Covid vaccinations, as well as other aspects of health."

For those keen on a physical challenge, a special Hitori o Ahiparapara history hikoi (walk) with Te Rarawa kaumātua John Paitai, will take people to the Whangatautia Maunga (mountain) summit to kōrero about the history of Ahipara.

That will be followed by the Toi Onepū Sand Art Display at Ahipara Beach and the free Whakaatu Toi art exhibition — run by local teen entrepreneur Lennox Goodhue-Wikitera — starting at 6pm and featuring local artists' work for sale to the public.

Wallace explained Saturday would be all about the whānau, with a Night Festival held at Kororā Street Park from 5.30pm-10.30pm, including Ngā Whetu o Matariki-Light/lantern display crafted by Ahipara School tamariki (kids).

She said there would also be playtime under the night lights at the park and pump track, as well as live entertainment, kapa haka, a treasure hunt and a night food market.

Sunday would round off the Matariki celebrations with Kēmu Māori — traditional Māori games at Roma Marae, a Whakatō rākau-community planting day at Kororā Street Park, followed by a kōrero at Roma Marae about Maramataka (Māori lunar calendar) as well as future planning of Ahipara and a closing karakia (prayer) at 1pm.

Over the course of the entire celebration, there will also be a Te Whare Whiritoi Matariki Arts Exhibition at Roma Marae and Te Hikoi kimi mātauranga- test-your-knowledge quiz at various locations.

Wallace said people could test what they had learned over the weekend and go into the draw to win a prize.

The Ahipara ki Matariki festival will run from June 24-26.

For more information about individual events or how to get involved, go to the Matariki Ki Ahipara Facebook page.