There is a push for a 24/7 youth centre and holistic approach to addressing issues of social deprivation in Kaitaia. Photo/File

Calls for kindness, compassion and a 24/7 community hub is the response from community service providers regarding recent reports of child poverty in Kaitaia.

On Tuesday, the Northland Age reported on an incident whereby two young children had been found eating food scraps from a rubbish bag.

The story also included claims from Northern Security Districts Kaitaia branch manager Carol Shutt, who said children, some as young as 6, were roaming the streets late at night unsupervised.

The article made national headlines, with calls for the matter to be investigated by Oranga Tamariki and for the parents to be held accountable.

Shutt said as a result of feedback from the story, she was now hoping to spearhead a steering committee to help get a youth centre up and running in Kaitaia.

"We really need a safe space for these children to go and I really want to see all of the community come together and make this happen," she said.

Kaitaia's Rongopai House Community Trust supports whānau with young tamariki (children) aged 5 and under.

Under the umbrella and mission of St Saviours Church, the trust supports mums and their pēpē (babies) to overcome various life challenges.

Rongopai House whānau coach Roberta Kaio said she felt sick to her stomach when she read Tuesday's story.

She said factors relating to social deprivation were at the core of the problems seen not just here in Kaitaia, but in all rural, socially-deprived communities.

"I see a lot of commonalities impacting our whānau here, with a lack of food, lack of employment, domestic violence, drugs, mental health and housing issues," Kaio said.

"A big problem is often drugs, particularly meth, and we need more attention on that from the Government again.

"Child poverty is still an issue in some of our communities, that's why the lunches in schools programme is so important.

"There is a gap though for those tamariki aged between 0 and 5 not going to kindy or childcare and are therefore missing out on support."

Kaio said she supported the idea of opening a youth centre and believed a holistic approach to addressing these problems was essential.

However, to make significant changes regarding child poverty and social deprivation, Kaia said change needed to occur at a government level.

"I support this aspiration for a community hub with resources and people to help manage and further prevent child poverty and other problems," Kaio said.

"It gives it back to the community because this can't be left to just the police who are already under-resourced and often aren't able to do much anyway.

"I think there are layers of responsibility here, there is personal responsibility, the responsibility of extended whānau, the responsibility of agencies and then the responsibility of everyone in the wider community.

"It's only working together, not in silos, and through government change, that can make this better."

Youth community service Shine on Kaitaia provides youth and community events to help create positive experiences for the young people of Kaitaia.

One of these initiatives is a free weekly community barbecue held each Friday at a local park to provide kai (food) to any young person (and their whānau) who may need it.

Shine on Kaitaia spokesperson Hinemoa Tipene said she was saddened to hear about the reports made about the tamariki but felt it was likely the extreme end of the spectrum.

"I don't think seeing children eating out of rubbish bags is something I would commonly expect to see in this community," Tipene said.

"I do recognise there are instances of children who are going hungry and that's why we've continued with our barbecues because there is a need.

"I think what we really need to do is make sure we, as a community, are keeping our eyes open, and that we stay more aware of what is going on out there.

"Small acts of kindness can be powerful, so if you see someone on the street struggling, offer to help them."

Tipene said she too supported the idea of a 24/7 community youth drop-in centre.

She explained how Shine on Kaitaia had been campaigning for years for the need to open a youth centre in Kaitaia which this recent spate of events had further highlighted.

"Shine on Kaitaia's dream has always been to have a space available for youth, community and whānau and something we'll continue to always work towards," Tipene said.

"It's so important we remember our kids are our future and we need to look after them.

"We have many parents out there facing hard times and we don't know what's going on for them.

"It's not up to us to judge, we just need to keep our hearts and eyes open."

Meanwhile, another child was reported to police this week after being found begging for food on the main street of Kaitaia.

The 5-year-old was allegedly reported to police at around 1.30pm on Tuesday after a woman was approached by the girl, asking if she had money to buy something to eat.

A local Subway shop assistant (who did not wish to be named) said she had been approached by the woman, who asked if she could give the little girl something to eat.

"This lady came in and I thought she was going to buy something, but then she asked if we had anything spare to give to this little 5-year-old girl," the worker said.

"She said the girl had told her she hadn't eaten all day and there was no food at home.

"So I made her a little six-inch sub, 'cause I mean, I have a little niece too, I couldn't imagine if that was her."

Another local shop assistant, Joelle, said she had spotted the girl on a scooter at around 9.30 that morning and then again later that day, sitting on the ground a bit up the street.

"I saw two ladies talking to her and who then walked her across the road, so I didn't think anything of it," she said.

"Her hanging around didn't seem too out of place because during school holidays there are so many young kids around."

Arpit and Nikita Fanse own the Kaitaia Foodmarket on Commerce St and said they were familiar with the little girl who quite often came into their store.

They said because she had come in a couple of times with a woman they assumed was her mother. It had been hard to gauge whether or not she had been accompanied at the time.

"I never thought she was by herself because she had come in with her mum before," Nikita said.

"Because our shop is facing away from the street too, we can't really see what's going on out there, so we weren't sure if someone was waiting for her outside or not," Arpit said.

"She usually comes in with a little bit of money, so we just assumed someone was with her."

The couple said they hadn't noticed any other children around asking for food, although they did regularly catch children stealing items from their store.

Kaitaia Police confirmed on October 11 that they received a report of a child asking members of the public for food on Commerce St, Kaitaia.

Senior Sergeant Daniel Williams, Kaitaia area response manager, said police attended and located the child, and took them home.

Williams advised a welfare check was conducted on the child's family, who were known to the police.

"Enquiries established the family was struggling with managing the household, however, further enquiries showed that the children in the family's care were healthy," Williams said.

"The attending officer organised kai for the family and put them in touch with the right agencies for advice on housing support and budgeting.

"Police continue to provide support in whatever way we can to the families in our communities who struggle with managing their households."

Williams added that anecdotally, many times, these families were often too humble to ask for help.

"Tamariki are our taonga and if other tamariki are encountered like this please ensure this is reported to police and/or Oranga Tamariki."

If you know of children or families who are struggling, a report of concern can be completed via 0508 326 459 or via email to contact@ot.govt.nz.