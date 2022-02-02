ANZ ambassador Suzie Bates with some promising young cricketers Photo / Joe Allison (Allison Images)

As New Zealand prepares to host the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022, official sponsor ANZ is seeking the next generation of female cricketing talent to join the ANZ Next XI.

Northland cricket-lovers are invited to apply for the White Ferns junior academy by Monday, February 7.

Eleven young women, aged 12-18, will be selected from across New Zealand to join the ANZ Next XI.

Winners will attend an exclusive White Ferns junior training academy, where they will meet the players, train with the team, attend expert-led masterclasses, and learn valuable skills to inspire them to become the best cricketers they can be.

White Ferns all-rounder Suzie Bates said she can't wait to meet the ANZ Next XI.

"An opportunity like this would have been a dream for me as a kid, so I know it's going to mean so much to these young cricketers," Bates said.

"It's amazing to see ANZ support the next generation of female cricketers in the same way they back the White Ferns."

ANZ is on the lookout for cricket fanatics of all abilities, ranging from passionate beginners to those already dedicated to spending time on the cricket pitch to improve their skills.

Potential Next XI members will be evaluated on the passion and determination they can demonstrate in their applications.

ANZ New Zealand CEO Antonia Watson said it's important we continue to create opportunities for young women to succeed.

"I'm a firm believer that if you can see it, you can be it. The opportunity to spend time with some of our most inspirational female athletes is something these young women will never forget," Watson said.

She said ANZ has been a strong supporter of women in sport for more than 10 years from grassroots to elite level athletes.

"That's why we're proud to support the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022. It's a fantastic opportunity to showcase our women athletes and provide important opportunities to grow the next generation of cricketers."

To apply or to nominate a deserving young sportswoman, visit www.anz.co.nz/worldcup/next-xi.

Entries close midnight, Monday, 7 February 2022.