Jennilyn Dantes-Payne photographed the cows on SH1.

It was a heart-stopping moment for Jennilyn Dantes-Payne when her headlights revealed about a dozen cows spread across State Highway 1 in the gloom of Sunday night.

“I was coming down the hill, braking a bit. Luckily from about 100m I saw a shadow of grey - a big animal in the middle of the road.”

For Dantes-Payne, a nurse on maternity leave, it could have ended very differently - and according to Kaitaia chief fire officer Craig Rogers it has done for others.

That evening, there were a few factors which contributed to Dantes-Payne, her 2-month-old daughter and mother Madilyn Dantes.

The lighter colour of the cows gave something for headlights to bounce off, meaning Dantes-Payne had an earlier warning than she might have had otherwise. And it was a straight stretch - the cows weren’t a surprise tucked around a bend in the road.

Speed - or the lack of it - was also a factor, she said. “I was coming down the hill, braking a bit. It was a 100km/h (zone) but I was doing 80km/h.”

Dantes-Payne was heading back from a “girls’ day out” for Mother’s Day, leaving her husband and their three boys at home.

The day of celebration which had seen Dantes Payne out with her newborn and mum visiting from the Philippines after a Covid-19 interruption had stretched their separation to five years.

“I had said to my mum, ‘it’s our day today’.”

They had lunch at Peekaboo Backyard Eatery and then visited friends for dinner and karaoke before heading home to husband Luke Payne and the couple’s other three children.

Jennilyn Dantes-Payne (right) and her mother Madilyn Dantes.

The journey home about 8pm took them down State Highway 1 and past the Fairburn turnoff towards Pamapuria. Fully dark, there was a light fog or mist across the road which meant visibility was less than it would otherwise have been.

“I hit my brakes really hard. It gave me a fright,” she said, seeing what appeared to be a large animal shape in the dark. And then, as she edged closer, she saw more cows. “Holy heck, what are they doing there,” she recalled thinking.

Dantes-Payne’s first reaction was a prayer of thanks - the clear potential for a collision, particularly with her mum and a baby in the car was chilling - and turned on her hazard lights to warn other vehicles.

Other cars came along soon enough, including one woman who got out to direct traffic around the cows and waved Dantes-Payne on towards home - a relief with an increasingly hungry baby in the back of the car.

“It would be a different story if I didn’t pay attention. They were very big cows. If I wasn’t quick to react, it would be a different story. I’m really, really, lucky and prayed last night.”

Rogers, the fire chief, said horses and cows on the road wasn’t an uncommon issue and had led to serious accidents.

“Generally, there is quite significant damage to the vehicle.”

He said the impact was such that it usually resulted in the death of the animal.

Kaitaia police area response manager Senior Sergeant Dan Williams urged caution for those driving on roads in rural Northland. He said those who saw wandering livestock should call 111. He said those on rural properties with stock should check fences are sturdy and secure.

“Police see the devastation families and communities face resulting from death or serious injury on our roads and we want to work together to prevent as many families as possible and communities experiencing this.”