She thanked all those involved and listed all the businesses, individuals and other partners that helped make it happen.

The playground includes native plantings, carved timber and designs that encourage exploration and imaginative play. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

“To the many, many community groups and families that came to help us plant hundreds of plants, and you get a true representation of the number of people who contributed to make this happen.”

“It has been built the way things used to be done, through generosity and gifting. I remember at some point in this journey, I was hitting up Pete Parish again for more log seats and if I asked how much it cost, he said, ‘It’s donations is how this town gets built,’, the logs are free.”

She said that sentiment carried through the whole process.

Deputy Mayor Kelly Stratford was also in attendance and said the project reflected what Kerikeri has always been known for.

“Kerikeri was built on a lot of gifting and that is what has happened here and it is beautiful to see.”

“It’s really good for people to learn what it all stands for and some of the names that they hear around Keri, they can learn by looking at those while they’re watching their children play.”

Te Amo Putoro opens in Kerikeri as Kerikeri's first public māra hūpara. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya

The māra hūpara was created with guidance from Ngāti Rēhia and includes native plantings, carved timber and designs that encourage exploration and imaginative play.

The playground features small plaques that share traditional stories and meanings behind local names in Kerikeri.

Ngāti Rēhia chairman Kipa Munro said the space represents more than play, but also a connection to the identity of Kerikeri.

“These places keep our stories alive and help tamariki learn through doing and through nature.”

Newly re-elected Far North Mayor Moko Tepania was in attendance and said it was an honour to see the playground completed.

Tamariki wasted no time in climbing, swinging and spinning on the new playground after an official opening ceremony.