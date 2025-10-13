Te Amo Putoro features a carving from local carvers at the entrance. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya
After more than six years of dreaming, digging and doing, a once empty patch of land in Kerikeri has become Te Amo Pūtoro, the Far North’s first council-owned māra hūpara, a traditional Māori playground.
The community-led project driven by Healthy Families Far North and Ngāti Rēhia was officially opened lastweek.
Community project lead Angela Barker spoke about the six-year journey of community collaboration it took to get the playground completed.
She said Te Amo Pūtoro reflected the collective efforts of many hands and hearts before thanking all those involved by name.
“It is testament to the strength of community and connection.”
She thanked all those involved and listed all the businesses, individuals and other partners that helped make it happen.
“To the many, many community groups and families that came to help us plant hundreds of plants, and you get a true representation of the number of people who contributed to make this happen.”
“It has been built the way things used to be done, through generosity and gifting. I remember at some point in this journey, I was hitting up Pete Parish again for more log seats and if I asked how much it cost, he said, ‘It’s donations is how this town gets built,’, the logs are free.”