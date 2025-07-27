Zaine Logan who has a chronic and degenerative lung disease, says he was left living in unsafe, cold conditions for nearly two years while waiting for a public housing placement. Photo / Yolisa Tswanya
In Northland’s tight and overloaded public housing system, even the sickest can fall through the cracks.
Zaine Logan was one of those people.
The 61-year-old, who has a chronic and degenerative lung disease, spent months living in unsafe, cold, and damp conditions while waiting for a public housing placement.
Hebelieves the conditions seriously worsened his health, leading to repeated Intensive Care Unit (ICU) admissions and five helicopter transfers this year alone.
Ministry of Social Development (MSD) and Kāinga Ora said Logan had previously been offered housing, but delays occurred after they were unable to contact him.
“I was pushing and pushing because the way I was living, with my health condition, was why I kept ending up in hospital,” he said.
Logan says the stress of his housing situation was overwhelming. For a time, he lived with a cousin in a location that ambulances struggled to access.
“Where I lived with my cousin wasn’t the best, it was hard for the ambulance to access me and I was always under a bit of stress because I knew how long it would take the ambulance to get there. It was a scary way to live. I was always wondering, ‘am I going to die tomorrow?’.”
After one of his more recent hospitalisations, he said a doctor refused to discharge him until he had a place to stay.
Now, as he slowly moves his belongings into his new place, Logan said it’s starting to feel like a home.
“It’s warm, it’s peaceful, and that’s all I ever wanted from the start. I’m just happy that I’ve got somewhere of my own.”
He said he was grateful his doctors wrote a letter and believed that was the push that led him to having his home.
Graham MacPherson, MSD regional commissioner for Northland, said the supply of public housing was very tight and there was a shortage of affordable housing across the country.
“At any given time, we have many people, often with high needs and complex situations, looking for housing. How quickly they are housed depends both on their need and what is available that matches that need.”
MacPherson said Logan was placed on the Housing Register on December 23, 2024 with a priority rating of A19 – which reflected his high level of need.
Kāinga Ora is responsible for matching people to available housing.
Jeff Murray, regional director, Northland, said Logan was matched with a home in January this year and came back to their attention in June.
“Zaine’s application came to our attention again in early June. Soon after, a home became available in Kaitāia that Zaine was matched to. We were able to contact Zaine, and he was offered the home as per our usual processes.”