She said she used plans for regular-size chairs she found online and scaled them up.

The chair, which became a much-loved photo spot and landmark in Kāeo, was taken by Vermy and is now in storage. Vermy hopes it won’t stay that way for long.

“I heard through the grapevine that it has been missed already, and I am sure we can work something out with community groups. It needs a few repairs and if we find a new spot that is safe, we will put it back up.”

“I used to sit and watch people climbing all over it. I got a kick out of seeing them taking pictures of it and enjoyed the fact that people enjoyed it. I put it at the cafe for people stopping in town, it was a good thing for the town regardless of where it’s planted.”

She said she will miss the cafe and seeing the chair on the main road.

“I would like to see it back on the main road … I think the cafe not being there will change Kāeo, I know I will miss it. Hopefully, something nice comes along and will be just as iconic.”

Bill Hori, of Ngāti Kauwau descent, spent 55 years living in Kāeo. He now lives in Kerikeri, but still refers to Kāeo as home.

Bill Hori pictured next to the oversized chair said its removal will change the look of the main road. Photo / Jenny Ling

He said the cafe and chair no longer being there will change how the town looks.

“There is no other town with that iconic symbol.”

Hori often visited the cafe when hosting meetings as it provided one of the few spaces in the area where you could have a quick meeting.

“We don’t have those conference areas that we can go to and have food available at the same time.

It will be missed. It had a very good menu. It will be strange without it.”

Cornford sold the cafe after retiring.

The new owner declined to comment, but Cornford said it was a tough time for small businesses and felt for the new owner.

“It took sweat and tears to build that cafe, it is sad to see all my and my staff’s hard work come to an end.”

She opened the cage in September 2015 and when she turned 66 she decided it was time to retire.

“Seven days a week for over eight years was plenty, I was tired.”

“I feel sorry for her; it can’t be easy to lose a business. All the time and effort put into all the intention of it to do great.”

Cornford is still friends with the building owner, and he mentioned another cafe could be on the cards.