Have you seen wanted man Forren Alapaki? NZ Police are seeking any assistance or information on whereabouts.

New Zealand Police are seeking help and any information from the community to assist them in finding wanted men, Forren Alapaki and Aizaeah Tarawa.

According to Kaitaia Detective Sergeant Russell Richards, the Kaikohe District Court issued three warrants to arrest Alapaki, 28, last month.

Alapaki is said to have links to the Kaeo and Auckland areas.

Tarawa, 23, has links to the Kaitaia area and was issued with a parole recall warrant in November.

Information can be given by calling 105 or 111. If you wish remain anonymous then calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.