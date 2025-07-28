Cables cut to equipment at the Kaitaia Water Treatment Plant caused thousands of dollars' worth of damage. Photo / FNDC

A break-in at Kaitāia’s water treatment plant damaged vital safety systems and tampered with chlorine storage, a dangerous act that the Far North District Council said could have exposed the community to harmful gas.

The FNDC said the break-ins at the Kaitāia Water Treatment Plant are hitting ratepayers in the pocket and putting the community at serious risk.

“The first incident in June involved the theft of hand tools and damage to security chains and locks. Two weeks later in July, a second break-in cut cabling and leads to specialist equipment, damaged security equipment and – more seriously – a chlorine storage area,” FNDC said in a statement.

Chlorine is commonly used to disinfect drinking water, but if mishandled, the gas can be toxic.

“Compromising the storage of chlorine is particularly worrying as even low levels of exposure to the gas can cause adverse reactions that include vomiting, headaches and chest pain. The actions of the culprits presented potentially very serious health and safety issues for the public.”