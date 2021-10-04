Boy hit by truck near Awanui fighting for his life in hospital

11-year-old Seth Ngawhika from Kareponia is currently fighting for his life at Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital. Photo / Supplied

11-year-old Seth Ngawhika from Kareponia is currently fighting for his life at Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital. Photo / Supplied

"He's breathing, he's still breathing."

That was the glimmer of hope Robbie Ngawhika says got him through the most harrowing moment of his life, when he found his boy, Seth, lying motionless on the road outside his Kareponia home last Tuesday.

The 11-year-old had just gotten off the school bus and was attempting to cross the dangerous strip of State Highway 10 when he was hit by a truck.

Robbie says he remembers that afternoon very clearly and had just gotten home from grocery shopping when his two nieces came running inside, crying, "Uncle! Seth's been hit!"

"I just screamed and dropped what I was doing and ran towards where the cars were stopping on the road," Robbie recalls.

"After getting a bit down the driveway, I turned around and asked my nieces if they knew if Seth was still alive, but they were crying and couldn't answer me.

"I just ran and kept praying 'Jesus please let my son be alive, please let him be alive."

As Robbie approached the site where Seth lay, he admits he had no idea what to expect.

"I ran past all the cars, straight to him and there was a lot of blood," he said.

"He had two big cracks in his head, a broken arm, cuts and bruises all over his body, but I could see he was still breathing.

"I just said, 'Seth keep breathing my son, you're a good, strong boy, just keep breathing."

Robbie says instinctively he knew to stay calm as to not frighten Seth who might go into shock.

He said Seth responded to him talking and attempted to lift his head off the ground.

Robbie says he then managed to slip his hands under Seth's head to rest in his palms, while he comforted Seth through the ordeal.

Whānau and local iwi have been campaigning for years to get the speed reduced along the strip of SH10 between Kumi and Church Rds in order to protect the many tamariki (children) crossing the road before and after school.

In 2018, Seth's younger brother Billy was also hit by a car on the exact same stretch of road and was left with a badly broken leg and major scarring.

Robbie said other whānau members had also been injured and despite writing many letters seeking help, NZ Transport Association (NZTA) had only put in a digital speed sign to deter drivers from speeding.

Seth Ngawhika is the second member of his immediate family to be injured on the SH10 outside his home in Kareponia. Photo / Supplied.

"I feel like this is because of NZTA's negligence, I mean what are they doing?!" Robbie said frustrated.

"It's not just our whānau getting hit, there have been multiple crashes and flipped cars near the bus stop due to drunk drivers and speeding.

"No one slows down when the school bus is around either, they're supposed to travel at 20km near a bus, but they never do.

"The speed needs to be reduced and there also needs to be a footpath and shoulders where the bus can turn in.

"It's even dangerous for us driving in and out of our driveways."

Robbie explained he and Elsie had always talked to their children about road safety and to listen out for oncoming traffic.

Seth is now in an induced coma and fighting for his life at Auckland's Starship Children's Hospital intensive care unit (ICU).

His injuries include a heavily fractured skull, neck and spine, liver and kidney lacerations, a broken right arm, bruising, deep lacerations to both knees and significant blood loss.

Robbie says while it was a miracle Seth survived, his condition had not progressed much since arriving at the hospital and doctors were now focused on reducing swelling on his brain.

"I really don't know how he survived to be honest, but he's still not out of the woods yet," Robbie said.

"They have drilled a monitor and a drain into his head to help alleviate the swelling, so that's helped a bit, but it's still touch-and-go.

"We're hoping not, but he could have brain damage or might be a bit slower for a while, but we're just hoping for the best outcome."

Elsie said she would also need to quit her job in order to support Seth through his recovery.

She and Robbie are currently staying at the Hospital apartments, while their other children remain in Kareponia with whānau.

News of the devastating accident shook the Kaitaia community which has since seen an outpouring of support for Seth and his whānau.

There have also been renewed calls for NZTA to act urgently to make the road safer for everyone, with local iwi and community representatives saying enough is enough.

Seth's cousin Patricia Ngawhika started a Givealittle campaign last Friday to help raise funds for associated costs regarding Seth's recovery.

Within three hours of launching the campaign, 64 donors had donated $4405 and as of yesterday (Monday), the campaign had reached $19,430 and climbing.

Patricia said her uncle and aunty needed all the support they could get to help them through the long journey ahead.

"Seth requires medical treatment that can only be provided at Starship Hospital, with Seth's recovery expected to span months," Patricia said.

"The travel costs alone between Auckland and Kareponia are expected to be significant, not to mention the costs involved with having one of his parents relocating to Auckland until Seth is well enough to return home.

"Their employment and income will be impacted, so this campaign and all funds raised will hopefully mitigate the stresses associated with such uncertainties."

Patricia added another factor to consider was why the accident occurred in the first place.

"Sure consultations have taken place with NZTA, but no meaningful action, which we feel could have prevented Seth's accident," she said.

"We are hoping this campaign will raise awareness about why we need the speed reduced and are seeking support from the wider community to put pressure on NZTA to have this issue rectified."

Patricia said community support for Seth and his whānau was extremely encouraging and uplifting right now.

"This accident has been devastating, to say the least, and the wellbeing of our entire whānau has been negatively impacted, especially when things like this happen to such a loving and caring family," she said.

"This whānau has been through so much and I think, on the whole, our entire whānau are experiencing feelings of not only sorrow, and despair, but anger because we feel this accident should never have happened."

Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesman Steve Mutton said reiterated that talks had already been in place before the accident occurred and that changes to the site were imminent.

"Ensuring our roads have safe and appropriate speed limits to help prevent people being killed or seriously injured is very important to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency," Mutton said.

"Since 2018 we have implemented several changes along this corridor including a school bus turning warning signage, Electronic Speed warning sign, installation of billboards with targeted speed messages and installation of pedestrian warning signs.

"Further to this and as indicated last week, an announcement is imminent regarding outcomes of our review into permanent safety interventions including safer speeds, electronic variable speed signs, flush median widening, additional warning signage and other measures which could assist in preventing crashes happening, or if a crash does occur, then reducing the level of harm to those involved.

"We will be looking to share our decisions with iwi and the local community this week."

Mutton added that changing speed limits was a legal process, including moving any current speed limit signs to other locations on the road.

"Road Controlling Authorities (RCAs) are responsible for setting new speed limits and are guided by the Speed Management Guide, which is a national framework that helps RCAs make informed, accurate and consistent speed management decisions in their communities," he said.

"Waka Kotahi is the RCA for state highways, while local authorities are the RCA for local roads.

"RCAs also need to adhere to the Land Transport Rule: Setting of Speed Limits 2017, which sets out the roles and responsibilities of the road controlling authorities (RCAs) for reviewing and setting speed limits.

"There are numerous steps Waka Kotahi follow when changing speed limits, more information on our speed review process can be found on our website."

To donate to the Support for Seth Givealittle campaign, visit: givealittle.co.nz/cause/support-for-seth