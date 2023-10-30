The Bay of Islands Cruisers Festival is on again from November 8-12 in Ōpua

The Bay of Islands Cruisers Festival is on again from November 8-12 in Ōpua

The maritime industry of the Bay of Islands will be under the spotlight in a fun event being held over five days in Ōpua.

The Bay of Islands Marina and Ōpua Business Association has brought back, bigger and better, the Bay of Islands Cruisers Festival.

The hugely popular festival is back next month, bigger and better than ever.

Set in Ōpua in the iconic Pēwhairangi Bay of Islands, the highly anticipated annual event will run from November 8-12, offering a thrilling few days of marine adventures, informative seminars, and entertainment for all.

The festival serves as a drawcard for vessels and their crew who have completed an adventurous ocean sail across the Pacific to our shores.

Ōpua Business Association chair Mike Levings is a seasoned cruisers festival-goer and marine industry professional and said the local community had been welcoming international cruisers for almost 20 years.

Levings said the festival had slowly evolved into a five-day event, with this year’s focus to provide even more seminars, fun events and a trip to Waitangi Treaty Grounds, plus the feature event, the Marine Trade Show.

“This is a chance for Ōpua to showcase its pool of talent in the New Zealand marine industry and its world-class facilities.

“Through this festival, we can show the incoming international visitors and locals exactly what we have on offer for all their boating needs. The highlight of the festival is undoubtedly our Marine Trade Show on November 11, which will be followed by a dress-up party in the evening and is definitely not one to be missed.”

Far North Holdings Ltd supports the festival each year and as the owner of the BOI Marina recognises the importance of welcoming international cruisers to the area.

BOI Marina general manager Chris Galbraith said it was essential first impressions of New Zealand were positive, and that international visitors choose to stay in the Bay of Islands for the benefit of all.

“We want them to feel a sense of welcome and support from the local community and that they want to stay and spend their time here.

“We also want them to have an appreciation of the quality services we can offer.

“It’s also important from a cultural reference point that they gain exposure to our valued Māori culture.”

According to Galbraith, international cruisers spend on average around $55,000 if in New Zealand for six months.

That figure increases if their stay is extended to two years, due to being able to keep their vessel in the area without having to import it. Galbraith said the economic benefits of this kind of long-term stay flowed onto local businesses, trades, hospitality, and marina tenants.

“The local school also benefits from the arrival of seafaring families, and this adds a unique aspect to the local school and its students.”

The event is projected to draw a large number of visitors for the Marine Trade Show day alone, with numbers expected to surge for the additional events.

The festival is designed to provide an array of engaging activities and experiences.

For more information, please contact: BOI Marina office on 402 7124 or email enquiries@boimarina.co.nz. To see the full programme of events, visit: https://www.bayofislandsmarina.co.nz/wp-content/uploads/Placeholder_Cruisers-Festival.pdf



