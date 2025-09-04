Containing vitamin C, rosehip oil, argan oil, vitamin E and many other botanical extracts, the serum works in harmony to visibly reduce fine lines, improve skin firmness, and enhance overall radiance, Coates-Kitchen said.
“I think a lot of companies try to make multiple products and I wanted to be authentic and do it with integrity and put all the good things in one bottle.”
Coates-Kitchen said the award was very meaningful and the serum has been the company’s best-selling product every year since Nudi was launched.
Although the idea of starting a business arose when he lived in Auckland, he said moving back to the Far North was what drove the idea home.