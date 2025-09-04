Containing vitamin C, rosehip oil, argan oil, vitamin E and many other botanical extracts, the serum works in harmony to visibly reduce fine lines, improve skin firmness, and enhance overall radiance, Coates-Kitchen said.

“I think a lot of companies try to make multiple products and I wanted to be authentic and do it with integrity and put all the good things in one bottle.”

The award-winning Facially Yours serum.

Coates-Kitchen said the award was very meaningful and the serum has been the company’s best-selling product every year since Nudi was launched.

Although the idea of starting a business arose when he lived in Auckland, he said moving back to the Far North was what drove the idea home.

“For me it was about coming home and getting back to my roots and nature and being surrounded by nature and not cars all the time.”

Coates-Kitchen said the name of the business comes from a secret swimming hole his parents discovered after buying their property in the early 1990s.

After a sneaky skinny dip in the water, the family named the spot Nudi Point and the name stuck.

“That spot has become my favourite place,” he said.

The swimming hole on the family property that inspired the name Nudi Point.

Coates-Kitchen felt proud of his business.

“ ... In my years, I have heard a lot of good things from Kaitāia and Takahue and I am very proud to be one of the success stories from this area of the world.

“I believe that had it not been for me being in this beautiful place, I don’t think this business would exist.”

The business has been a family affair as Coates-Kitchen runs it with his husband Josh Coates-Kitchen, and his mother Jill Coates. Other family members chip in from time to time.

Ten years on, Nudi Point has become one of Northland’s quiet success stories, supplying 100% natural skincare and wellness products to 50 stockists across the country.

As for many businesses, the year has been a taxing one, but Coates-Kitchen said they have continued to keep trying and experimenting with new ideas to stay relevant.

“This year has been hardest year we have ever had. It’s the least amount of growth we have experienced.”

Coates-Kitchen said they had experienced growth in sale and stockist annually, but this year had been appalling.

“But you have to keep trying and sometimes you don’t always get it right, but you keep trying.”

Among the ideas for growing the business was dropping pamphlets at shops to promote Nudi Point.

Coates-Kitchen said he plans to do a road trip to meet with potential stockists in the near future.