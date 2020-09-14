The public have until October 9 to provide feedback on a long-awaited draft of a formal management plan for Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe/90 Mile Beach.

Established under Treaty of Waitangi settlement legislation, the eight-member Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Board, evenly split between iwi and local government members, has been tasked with developing a management plan for the iconic beach, chairman Haami Piripi (Te Rarawa) saying the comprehensive draft Te Rautaki o Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe (Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe Beach Management Plan) represented a great deal of work, including substantial previous public input, over the past 18 months.

The draft became available online (at www.teoneroa-a-tohe.nz) yesterday.

Piripi says Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe/90 Mile Beach had great cultural, historical and spiritual significance, not just for the five iwi of Te Hiku o Te Ika but to the wider community, Māori and non-Māori alike, New Zealand-wide, starting with Ta Ara Wairua (the spiritual pathway).

"Unfortunately, in 2020 the mauri of Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe is showing signs of fatigue, with the scars of historical damage, neglect, pollution and abusive behaviour being observed by present generations," he said.

The draft plan covered a broad range of activities, including cultural, resource management and economic considerations, and was designed to reflect public concerns/feedback already expressed to the board, including the care and safety of all users and visitors to the beach, acknowledging tangata whenua and protecting the environment.

It also included proposed speed limits of 30km/h within 200 metres of any beach accessway or any activity, for example launching boats and people fishing, and a 60km/h limit for the remainder of the beach.

Piripi said the board's purpose was to provide governance and direction to everyone with a role in, or responsibility for, Te Oneroa-a-Tōhe management area in order to protect environmental, economic, social, cultural and spiritual wellbeing within that area for the benefit of present and future generations.

"The board's collective focus has always been on getting the balance of the draft plan right, believing its importance and likely longevity means it is not something that should be rushed, and it's crucial that everyone who wants to is able to express their views and have these considered," he said.

The draft plan broadly reflected aspirations for three priority matters:

* Protecting and preserving the beach from inappropriate use and development, and ensuring resources are preserved and enhanced for present and future generations;

* Recognising the importance of the beach for Te Hiku o Te Ika iwi/hapū, and ensuring continued access to mahinga kai;

* Recognising and providing for spiritual, cultural and historic relationships with the beach.

He encouraged everyone to take advantage of the consultation period, saying the plan offered an "incredible opportunity" to give effect to a vision for the beach many, especially Māori, would not have had thought possible.

"(Treaty of Waitangi) claims have been heard, grievances established and institutional arrangements righted. All that remains is for New Zealanders to embrace this opportunity," he said.

Feedback could be provided online, posted or dropped off in person at the Kaitaia offices of the Northland Regional or Far North District councils or any main office of NgāiTakoto, Te Rarawa, Te Aupōuri or Ngāti Kuri.

"Come along and talk to board members and staff, who can assist you in completing your feedback form," he added.

"Our calendar of events will be advertised on www.teoneroa-a-tohe.nz, in the local newspaper, or you can email us at info@teoneroa-a-tohe.nz"