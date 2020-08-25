The Northland Regional Council will hear submissions for and against the granting of 24 applications to take water from the Aupōuri aquifer next week.

The hearing, which will be open to the public, is scheduled to begin, at Te Ahu, at 9.30am on Monday, and is due for completion on Friday.

Anyone is welcome to attend .

'Aquifer advocate' Karyn Nikora-Kerr, who was implacably opposed to the granting of consents, said she was hoping for a strong display of public interest in an issue that could have far-reaching implications for the peninsula and its communities, but last week she was struggling to find anyone who knew that the hearing was about to begin.

Twenty-four land owners wish to take up to 6.4 million cubic metres of water a year from the aquifer, attracting 113 submissions, most of them in opposition.

Avocado growers claim the water applied was a fraction of what went into the aquifer every year, and that converting pasture into orchards would create much-needed jobs.

Ian Broadhurst, general manager of Mapua Orchards, which is developing more than 400ha around Houhora and Waiharara, said last month that the company had taken a multimillion-dollar leap of faith ahead of consents being granted, and accused the regional council of "dragging its heels." The consents process was now in its third year, he said, and orchardists were re-negotiating smaller existing consents to keep seedlings alive and cutting back expansion plans.

Nikora-Kerr said a host of issues had to be independently addressed, including monitoring conditions around recharge rates and salt water intrusion, the risks associated with the volumes of water sought both now and into the future, breaking of the pan that would allow quicker leaching of toxic matter, chemically-grown food, risks to waterways, wetlands, harbours and beaches arising from the use of herbicides and insecticides by the majority of horticulturists, including those growing avocados, potatoes, blueberries, lettuces, pumpkins and watermelons.

"Protection of our unique coastal aquifer is first and foremost," she said.

"It is crucial to identify the salt water interface accurately and closely monitor any changes. Effects on the environment, all of us as people, biodiversity and species that are imperative to the ecosystems must all be fiercely protected.

"Environmental health and wellbeing is not a 'hippy' thing, it is a survival thing."

She was also critical of the regional council's limited notification process, which had been restricted to those with existing bores between Ahipara and Ngataki. It had also declared that taking the quantity of water sought would have a no more than minor affect on people in the future, which she said was inaccurate and ignorant.

"The effects are simply unknown," she said.

"I am once again asking the question, who will be accountable to this whole community if the risks prove to be more than minor? The commissioners, the NRC, the Environment Court, the FNDC, iwi?

"Many in our community are unhappy that water is being 'given away' to commercial use, are worried about their shallow bores being compromised - some are already experiencing this - that they may have to go through the expensive process of re-boring, applying for consents, all because our regional council, corporate industrial business and some in central government seem hell-bent on focusing on economic development, job creation, import/export, all of which put our community wellbeing and environment at risk."