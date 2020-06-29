One of the Far North's most famous natural features is off limits to the public following the discovery of ancient human remains.

A Northland family found the kōiwi, including skulls, tucked into rocks around the base of Taratara Maunga, near Kaeo. They did not touch them but reported the find to the police, who then contacted local Māori.

The discovery prompted a hui with local hapū Ngāti Rangimatamomoe and Ngāti Rangimatakakā, of Whangaroa, who resolved to close public access to protect the remains.

Temporary signage has been erected at the three access points to the mountain, the hapū hoping to make them permanent within about two weeks. Tape has also been placed around the base, and the hapū are working with local farmers to erect permanent fencing.

The mountain, off State Highway 10, on Otangaroa Rd between Kaeo and Mangonui, is regarded within local Māori lore as wāhi tapu, a sacred place, and has been designated as such in the Far North District Council's district plan. The rock formation rises some 300 metres above sea level, and is covered in native flora.

Kaumātua Harry Brown said the restrictions were put in place to mitigate any further disturbance.

"Taratara is a resting place for our tūpuna. We are taking steps to ensure they remain at rest," he said.

"We acknowledge that our maunga is majestic, and curiosity gets the better of visitors to our area. The restrictions are to protect people, not penalise them, and is the most responsible action in stewardship by our local hapū."

The hapū had long-established relationships with the owners of the land surrounding Taratara, who supported the decision to close access, he added.

Kuia Patricia Tauroa said the remains had been concealed, and hapū would be taking steps to educate the wider population, with a vision for the significance of the mountain to be introduced into local education and curricula.

"The significance of Taratara to our people is known and understood here in Whangaroa," she said.

"We seek to extend the scale of that understanding to safeguard any further confusion and intrusion."

The local iwi authority, Te Rūnanga o Whaingaroa, supported hapūs' decision.

The mother of the five-year-old boy who discovered the remains said he had seen eight skulls when he peered into a rock crevasse. The family had not been to the mountain before, and there were no signs to indicate it was sacred and off limits, while a well-worn path had led them across paddocks.

"It's a beautiful place to explore, but when my son found the bones I knew it was sacred and to be respectful. I would be interested to learn more about this place," she said.