The Northland DHB has seen an increase in demand for Covid-19 testing on the back of recent reports of confirmed cases at the border and government-managed quarantine.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Jose Ortega said on Tuesday that there were currently no active, confirmed or probable cases of Covid-19 in Northland, the region not having had a case since April 24, but speculation about recent arrivals travelling to Northland for tangi or home to whānau had led to increased anxiety.

He confirmed that all those who had left managed quarantine and travelled to Northland had been tested, and all had returned negative results.

"They do not have Covid-19, they are free to travel and go about their lives, and there is no requirement to test anyone who has been in contact with them," he said.

The DHB was, however, continuing Covid-19 testing, with increased hours at its community-based testing centers and across the rohe, with Māori health providers' mobile services reaching into the smaller communities they currently visited, Dr Ortega saying mobile clinics would improve access for anyone who was showing symptoms.

The Māori health providers involved were Whakawhiti Ora Pai (Far North), Te Hiku Hauora (Kaitaia), Hauora Hokianga, Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi (Kaikohe), the Ngāti Hine Health Trust (Kawakawa-Moerewa), Te Ha Oranga (Kaipara), Whaingaroa Rūnanga (Kaeo) and the Whānau Ora Community Clinic - Whangaroa Health Services Trust (Kaeo), while the mobile clinics would provide general health and wellbeing checks and flu vaccinations as well as Covid-19 testing.

More than 12,000 tests had been conducted in Northland via community testing since the beginning of March.

Meanwhile good hand hygiene and covering coughs and sneezes were still important, particularly coming into the winter months.

"Influenza and other seasonal illnesses present very similarly, and if your or anyone in your whānau becomes unwell call Healthline on 0800 611-116 or your GP for advice," he said.

For updated information about the current Covid-19 response nationally go to uniteforrecovery.govt.nz.

Where to get tested

The Far North has four community-based Covid-testing centres. They are at Kerikeri's Turner Centre and Kaitaia Hospital (both 9am to 2pm Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays), the Ngāti Hine Health Trust in Kawakawa and the RSA carpark in Kaikohe (both 10am to 2pm Monday to Friday).