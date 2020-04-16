Northland councils are encouraging ratepayers who are experiencing financial hardship to contact them if they are unable to pay the rates invoices that are about to arrive.

The Far North, Kaipara and Whangārei District councils, and the Northland Regional Council, have all acknowledged that the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and response will make it difficult for some to pay their full instalment, and are urging those who might have difficulty paying on time to contact them sooner rather than later to discuss the options.

In addition to the support central government and banks have already provided, councils are following guidance from Local Government New Zealand, and working with their elected members to review rates relief options, and arrangements for those who normally pay by EFTPOS or cash.

While the country has been in lockdown, the councils' crucial functions have been continuing behind the scenes, keeping essential services going for their local communities. That includes maintaining drinking water treatment systems, wastewater systems, rubbish collection, cemeteries and the roading network.

All four councils are asking people to pay their rates as usual to enable those critical services to continue.

The district councils also collect rates on behalf of the Northland Regional Council, whose ongoing work includes critical environmental monitoring essential for health and wellbeing, ensuring maritime navigation remains safe, monitoring and managing drought and flooding responses, and supporting regionwide Civil Defence work.

A core team of essential Northland Civil Defence staff, jointly funded and staffed by the region's four local authorities, is working to support the regional response to Covid-19. That includes working regionally and nationally to ensure key infrastructure such as telecommunications, electricity and fuel supply and distribution is maintained. All councils have also established teams of staff who are caring for their communities, helping to distribute food and medication to those who need it.

They are also preparing for projects that will support the recovery of their communities and the region, focusing on projects that will create employment and boost future business or tourism opportunities, and are reviewing their annual plans to explore options for reducing rates while ensuring that the economic recovery is not delayed.

The timing and level of the current rates invoices were set in June last year, when councils adopted their annual plans and rates resolutions.