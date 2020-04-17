

The new chief executive of Te Rūnanga o Te Rarawa has been described as a local iwi member with a home-grown understanding of issues faced by whānau.

Haami Piripi, chairman of the Te Rarawa rūnanga, announced on Wednesday that Phillip Murray had been appointed as the rūnanga's new chief executive.

He replaces Kevin Robinson who retired last year after serving 30 years at the rūnanga.

Piripi said Murray, a local iwi member raised in Whangape and Ahipara, was nurtured by well-known and respected Māori leaders of the Far North.

Murray begins his employment amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Piripi said with iwi organisations playing a prominent role in the response to Covid-19, Murray would be able to immediately contribute his extensive knowledge and skills to the solution.

"Murray has had a long career in people management and achieved results wherever he has applied his talents and abilities as a leader," Piripi said in a statement.

Piripi said there had been considerable interest in the position and the rūnanga was very pleased with the eventual selection of Murray.

He said it was gratifying to be able to find such a "capable candidate from amongst our own iwi" and this appointment "was an indication of advancing skill levels within our own constituency combined with a home-grown understanding of the very real issues that face our people, both at home and in the cities".

Murray joins the rūnanga from Wellington where he has served as a senior executive in the private sector.

Piripi said the rūnanga was excited by Murray's passion and looked forward to working with him to realise the aspirations of elders, and provide for the expectations of new generations.

"At the end of the day an iwi organisation must have relevance to the whānau

who affiliate to it and be able to step up and provide for its members as first priority, especially in times like these when many of us are vulnerable to circumstances beyond our control."