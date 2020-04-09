Absolutely nothing, it seems, is safe from some light-fingered Northlanders.

That's what the volunteers of the Cavalli Rural Fire Force learned earlier this week when they returned from fighting a fire to find their dunny had disappeared.

The Cavalli brigade is based in temporary premises, which includes a hired portaloo, at the top of Matauri Bay hill while they wait for their new station to be built.

Chief Fire Officer Peter Cullen said the theft made it harder for the small volunteer brigade to operate.

"We rely on that toilet. It's very disappointing that someone in the community feels they have more right to use it than we do," he said.

The theft, which occurred in broad daylight, was captured on CCTV, which has since been shared with police and on social media. It shows a man in a black hoodie reversing a distinctive, dark-coloured four-wheel-drive vehicle and trailer into position next to the temporary fire station.

When the vehicle drives off again the toilet is on its side on the trailer. One hopes the toilet was full when the thief tipped it over.

Northland Principal Rural Fire Officer Myles Taylor said the theft occurred while the volunteers were serving their community.

"They have limited facilities as it is because they're waiting for their new station to be built; we're just going through the consent process. We've got makeshift facilities for them, they're not ideal but they're better than nothing. So for somebody in the community to do this to them is a bit of a kick in the guts to be honest."

Mr Taylor wondered whether someone had been driven to steal a toilet because their property was unable to cope with the number of people staying during the lockdown.

"Even so it's disappointing," he added.

Despite the indignity of losing their loo, the Cavalli volunteers retained their sense of humour. This was their Facebook post following the theft:

'We are sad to announce the passing of our Portaloo. Like literally, it's somehow passed the front gate and disappeared. It may have contracted dementia and wandered out into the community. Please, if you know the whereabouts of our Cavalli Rural Fire Brigade's toilet, which has a Cowley's Hire sign on it, we would appreciate if you could help our toilet to come back home.'

■ If you have any information about the missing loo please call the police non-emergency line 105 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555-111.