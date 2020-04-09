Northland Police are urging those who might be heading for the boat ramp this Easter weekend to change their plans.

Traditionally Northland is a destination for those looking to head away for

the weekend, but police are strongly suggesting that this time they stay home.

District Commander superintendent Tony Hill said officers would be out in increased numbers across the region, including on the water, at boat ramps and marinas, and would be working with the Northland Regional Council Harbourmaster and Customs to ensure people were complying with Alert Level 4 restrictions.

"The Health Notice makes it clear water-based activities should not be taking place at this time," Superintendent Hill said.

"To put it simply, you should not be out on the water this Easter weekend. And if you are towing a boat on the road, expect to be stopped by our mobile patrols to check you're following the requirements."

Water-based activities could pose a risk to members of the public and first responders, he said, and it was important to keep the pressure off the emergency services and hospitals at this time.

Travel this weekend should be restricted to essential purposes only, such as going to a supermarket or pharmacy, while those who were living aboard boats should remain where they were when the country moved to Alert Level 4 (11.59pm on March 25).

Superintendent Hill acknowledged the sacrifices people were making in the, efforts that he said were helping to save lives.

"Our focus has been to engage with the public and to educate around the requirements in Alert Level 4. Police do not want to get to a place where we have to use enforcement powers, but we will if necessary," he added.