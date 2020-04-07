Police and Northland's politicians are urging people to stay put within their bubbles, and not to travel to their baches or holiday homes this Easter weekend.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Tony Hill said police throughout the region would be continuing to ensure people were complying with the Government's Alert Level 4 restrictions, and would be out over the long weekend making sure people were staying home and within their bubbles.

They would also be ensuring that people, within Northland or from further afield, were not travelling to their holiday homes or other properties.

The restrictions were clear, he said; people must reside at the same place for the duration of the time Covid-19 lockdown, to break the cycle of transmission.

Advertisement

"Everyone here in Northland, and throughout the country, has their part to play in order to prevent the spread of this virus," Superintendent Hill said.

"We know some people may have had plans to travel and get away for Easter, but these are unprecedented times, and we urge people to do their bit to save lives by staying home."

Only essential travel, which included delivering essential services, such as groceries or medication, was permitted, and police would be out on the roads over Easter to ensure that people who were using them, for the allowed reasons only, were doing so safely, including within the speed limit.

They would also be working with other agencies to ensure people were not heading out on the water in boats, kayaks, paddleboards, surfboards, or going swimming when they shouldn't be.

While people could still go for walks for fresh air and exercise, in their local area, the Level 4 restrictions did not allow swimming, water-based activities such as surfing or boating, hunting, tramping, or other activities of that could put people in a position where they may require search and rescue services.

Anyone with concerns about individuals or businesses breaching the Alert Level 4 restrictions could report them at www.police.govt.nz/105support

Meanwhile Northland's mayors and regional council chair issued their own plea to would-be holiday-makers not to travel to, or within, Northland for what would have been their traditional Easter break.

"We know there are many people who have a long association with holidaying at baches and holiday homes in Northland, and it will be hard to accept that this Easter they won't get to spend time in them or carry out maintenance on them," the Forum said.

Advertisement

"Some have also raised the fact that they pay rates within the region. However, it's been made clear from the outset that people must reside at the same place for the duration of the time New Zealand is at Covid-19 Alert Level 4, and travelling for Easter doesn't meet the 'stay local' definition."

The statement also noted that an influx of visitors, already evident in a number of locations, would place added demands on health services, supermarkets and drinking water supplies that were still under pressure from the extended drought.

"The full-time residents in these communities, which have seen people arriving since the start of Alert Level 4, have concerns about all of these aspects. They're also extremely aware of the underlying principle behind staying at home - breaking the chain of transmission," it added.

"We know this will come as a sacrifice to many. Easter 2020 needs to be remembered as the time everyone stayed at home to save lives."