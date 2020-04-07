Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has resumed fixing roadside slips on SH10 at Doubtless Bay.

Northland system manager Jacqui Hori-Hoult said the work, ranked as essential maintenance to ensure the safety and resilience of the highway, at Powells Rd (Cooper's Beach) and Bushpoint Rd (Taipā), stopped when the Level 4 Covid-19 lockdown took effect on March 26.

"We are part-way through construction of retaining walls to support the road at these sites, and that work was at a critical stage. Contractors will start tomorrow to complete the walls, because the repairs to date could be undermined if there is heavy rain," she said on Monday.

The work was expected to take two to three weeks, weather permitting. SH10 would remain open, but would be under stop/go traffic management at times.

Ms Hori-Hoult says Waka Kotahi was focused on ensuring the health and safety of workers and contractors, and all essential work would be carried out in line with Ministry of Health Covid-19 guidance.

"We will split the crews into bubbles, and they'll be required to maintain social distancing at all times and travel in separate vehicles," she said.

"Working in bubbles and social distancing means the job will take a bit longer, but the safety and wellbeing of our workers is a priority.

"If you see contractors out on the roads during the shutdown period, please remember that they are carrying out essential work to keep us all safe. If you are using the roads during this period, remember to comply with any temporary speed reductions through roadworks to keep workers safe," she added.