The Far North District Council has given an assurance that dog control will be given priority, and incidents will be responded to immediately by animal management officers, for the duration of the Covid-10 lockdown.

General manager district services Dean Myburgh said officers who responded to incidents would adhere strictly to lockdown restrictions, but anyone who was concerned about aggressive or wandering dogs should call the council, with a full description of the animal, as quickly as possible.

"Like other council staff, our animal management officers are working from home during the four-week national pandemic lockdown, but are available to respond immediately in person to reports of dog attacks or other Priority 1 calls," he said.

Priority 1 calls included attacks on people or stock, as well as reports of livestock loose on district roads.

Dr Myburgh also wished to reassure Far North residents that all dogs in the council's care are being well looked after during the lockdown.

"We have reduced operations to a single shelter at Horeke, but this does not mean we have reduced the care we provide for dogs. A dedicated animal management officer is rostered on to meet the welfare needs of the dogs at all times," he said.

Veterinarians were working closely with the council, and would go to the shelter immediately if required. Guidelines were in place to eliminate physical contact between staff and veterinarians to negate the possibility of spreading the Covid-19 virus, and similar procedures were in place to ensure dogs could be returned to their owners, either at the owner's home or at an agreed place where two-metre physical distancing could be maintained.

Dr Myburgh added, however, that while Priority 1 calls would be responded to immediately during the lockdown, officers would not attend non-urgent calls, such as barking dogs, although if the owner of the dog was known to staff they would be contacted and advised of their responsibilities. On-site visits would be made once pandemic restrictions were relaxed.

He also confirmed that the council had successfully completed the purchase of Melka Kennels, on Ngāpuhi Rd, outside Kaikohe, before the Level 4 pandemic alert and lockdown. The council planned to convert the kennels into a new southern area animal shelter, to replace the temporary facility at Horeke.

Design and physical works to upgrade the kennels to meet national animal codes of welfare requirements would begin once pandemic restrictions were lifted.