Northland Inc staff are going the extra mile in their efforts to support the region's businesses during the Covid-19 lockdown, in one case by moving into a woolshed.

The doors to The Orchard, Northland Inc's business and events hub in Whangārei, may be closed, but the regional economic development agency remained open for business, and to help businesses in need, CEO Murray Reade said, including implementing plans for a sophisticated virtual network that allowed its teams of business analysts and support staff to provide the most up-to-date information and advice as the region's businesses came to terms with the ongoing effects of the nationwide lockdown.

In true Kiwi style, one staff member had adapted to the unprecedented conditions by transforming his woolshed into a scrupulously clean, highly functional home office, joining the thousands of New Zealanders now operating out of their homes. The woolshed office was one link in a chain of colleagues, working from home right across Northland in their efforts to support and sustain the regional economy.

Among the key services provided by Northland Inc during the crisis were a special Covid-19 business support helpline (0800 525-001), funded by the national Regional Business Partner Network, and a business/information collection service that would reach out to a range of industry sectors.

"New Zealand has now entered a period of isolation designed to halt the spread of Covid-19 and give our country a good chance to recover," and Northland Inc has mobilised its resources to support the community in any way we can," Mr Reade said.

"It's more important than ever that we stay connected as a community and seek help, information and guidance when we need it. We are totally committed to supporting and protecting our local economy and the many commercial operations, both big and small, which have played such a pivotal part in transforming our region into the thriving place it is today.

Northland Inc is engaging with key organisations to understand how we can better support the region and help it to move forward.

"We all realise these are extremely difficult times, and we stand ready to support our community, now and into the future. It will therefore be vitally important that you follow the directions of the government so we can all beat this challenge".

For up-to-date information go to www.northlandnz.com, or call 0800 525-001 to speak to an adviser.

Meanwhile Northland Inc has launched a specialist Covid-19 channel aimed at aiding businesses that are feeling the effects of the outbreak.

Funded by the national Regional Business Partner Network (RBP), and working closely with other key agencies as part of a broader solution, including the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, the Ministry of Social Development and the Northland Chamber of Commerce, Northland Inc was gearing itself up to respond to businesses in need according to CEO Murray Reade.

A new role had been established to help spearhead the initiative, with Kayla Tattley acting as the Covid-19 Response Co-ordinator.

"My role builds upon the existing business advice services currently offered through Northland Inc's RBP programme," she said.

"It will focus specifically on Northland businesses whose operations have been or are likely to be affected by Covid-19, by providing pathways to advice and direction to the appropriate channels of support."

The hotline number for the business support team, which went live on Tuesday, is 0800 525-001.

Mr Reade said supporting Northland businesses was key to absorbing the economic shock of Covid-19, and Northland Inc would provide a service that would enable businesses to access free, timely and accessible advice.

"We want the Tai Tokerau business community to know that Northland Inc's here to help in any way we can during this ongoing challenge," he said.

"The government has delivered a historic economic relief package for our country, which has rightly been lauded, and it will be our job to ensure that this support is interpreted clearly and is accessible to businesses.

"The service will include managing enquiries, delivering practical advice and connecting clients with support services. If we can't supply the answer, one of our growth advisers will put you in touch with someone who can."

Communication and working together were paramount.

"It's more important than ever that we stay connected as a community and seek help, information and guidance when we need it. This is an opportunity to support those in the business community who are struggling to cope with the rapidly changing operational conditions," he added.

"We are totally committed to supporting and protecting our local economy and the many commercial operations, both big and small, which have played such a pivotal part in transforming our region into the thriving place it is today."

Joseph Stuart, Northland Inc's general manager, business innovation and growth, said the special support initiative was all about engagement, continuity of information and access to other agencies.

"It's vitally important that businesses in need do not feel isolated, that they know there's someone there at the other end of the phone, offering advice and assistance, should they require it," he said.