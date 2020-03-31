Kerikeri's Far North Citizens Advice Bureau has closed, but volunteers and management work from their homes by phone and email. The website also remains active.
Marianne Kelly said the unprecedented closing of the bureau to walk-in clients until further notice had been requested by the CAB National Board, which would regularly review the situation.
The free advice service is available on Freephone 0800 367-222, farnorth@cab.org.nz, or www.cab.org.nz
