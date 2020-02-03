Kaitaia's Abundant Life School has made a flying start io the new year, with four new teachers and a record intake of 50 new students welcomed with a pōwhiri and hākari.

Family after family stood up to speak about their excitement for the new school and year ahead.

Principal Mark Tan said he was excited too, not least by the prospect of working alongside the new staff, including former head girl Ruth Arona, and one of the founding fathers of the school, Glen Adair, who would be teaching Year 5-6 this term.

"Glen possesses a wealth of knowledge and experience, and we're blessed to have him here with us during this time," Mr Tan said.

Last year hadn't been a bad one either.

"Our NZQA results for 2019 have been pleasing, in alignment with our school goals of equalling or bettering national averages in student achievement," he said.

"We are not content with achieving results comparable with our socio-economic status — that does not define us or our students — but want to compete and do better than national averages, which we have accomplished again this year. "The same pleasing result is found with our standardised data for our Year 3-10 students, the majority of them above the national averages in reading and mathematics. Continued growth in our student numbers is positive and welcomed, and we are looking forward to what 2020 has to bring as we refine our processes, focus on our goals and make this ship go faster," he said.