Some 1500 households across the Mid and Far North have received a free Christmas Box, thanks to a veritable army of elves who turned out in Kaikohe to do their bit for National Packing Day.

Volunteers began arriving at the Kaikohe Memorial Hall at 8.30am, arriving later in the day, unannounced and unexpected, on the doorsteps of whānau in need of a box of goodies, where they were met with smiles and sometimes tears.

Between them volunteers in Whangārei and Kaikohe packed 2500 boxes with tea, coffee, chocolates and other goodies as part of the project Christmas Box, an initiative of LIFE Community but delivered in Northland by Te Hau Āwhiowhio ō Otangarei Trust and Te Rau Ora.

When it began in Northland, five years ago, 500 boxes were delivered around Whangārei. This year 2500 boxes went to whānau as far as north as Te Kao.

Maria Baker, chief executive of Te Rau Ora, which ran the operation for the Mid and Far North, said this was the first time boxes had been packed in Kaikohe and delivered around the Far North, with 140 people volunteering to help.

"Everybody has just been really wonderful and wanting to get hands-on so whānau can get access to something special over the Christmas period," she said, adding that it was particularly important that rural whānau did not miss out, because the distance between their homes and supermarkets meant extra costs for gas on top of food.

"Hopefully this will add to their pantries," she said.

"There are some little goodies in there that they possibly wouldn't be able to afford within their normal budget."

The recipients had been nominated by providers working in the communities, Ms Baker saying families were not notified in advance, so it was a nice surprise.

"There's no expectation that people will get things over this time because it's so hard, and then when someone says, 'Hey, we've got a little something for your whare and for your whānau.' It's really loving and sometimes it's quite tearful," she added.