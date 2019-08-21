Another few bad few days are just around the corner for a variety of pests.

The Umawera Hall Committee will stage another Kids' Pest Hunt next month, starting at 3pm on Thursday September 8 and winding up with the weigh-in from 11am to 1pm on the Sunday, followed by the prize-giving at 2pm.

All proceeds will go towards upgrading the men's toilet at the hall, and general maintenance, Tammy Wooster said, adding that the hall was owned by the community as opposed to the Far North District Council and was in ongoing need of some serious investment. The hall was the focal point for the community, the venue for events ranging from school holiday programmes, the local show day and school productions to funerals, birthdays and the Umawera Playcentre.

"We ran this event a couple of years ago, and it proved to be successful, helping to fund the upgrading of the women's toilet, which now includes a disabled toilet," she added.

The competition is open to children of all ages, who will be free to hunt anywhere they like, with tickets ($20) available at the Okaihau Butchery, Hunting & Fishing Kerikeri, umawerahall@gmail.com, Lance Oliver (phone 021 251-0883) and Alister Biggs (phone 027 356-9877) as from Monday.

The most possums will be worth $500, while there will be three prizes for the heaviest possum, turkey, peacock, rabbit/hare and biggest goat spread, the best combo (one of each species) and the best-dressed possum.

Thousands of dollars worth of spot prizes will be handed out at the weigh-in, along with auctions and raffles. Sizzled sausages, fried bread and soft drinks will be available (cash only, no eftpos).

A hangi will be lifted at noon on the Sunday, but must be pre-ordered and paid for ($10) by Wednesday September 4. Orders can be emailed to umawerahall@gmail.com

There will be a few basic rules — that competitors are expected to stay safe and have fun, that all pests must have been killed by a child, and that possums must be in good condition (and dead for no more than four days).

Possums will remain the property of the hall committee, which will arrange for them to be plucked, with proceeds going towards the hall's maintenance.