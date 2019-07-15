Hannah Blumhardt and Liam Prince are bringing The Rubbish Trip to Northland, to give people ideas on how to reduce their household waste so less goes to landfills.

The couple travel the country, delivering free talks and presentations to communities, schools and organisations about how individuals can reduce their household rubbish, based on their own research and experience after living without a rubbish bin for more than five years.

"We've been on the road delivering these presentations for two years now," Ms Blumhardt said.

"We've delivered more than 300 presentations to more than 16,000 people in every region, city, and almost every district in New Zealand. We are finally returning to Northland — we last toured here in October 2017 — and we've got a very full line-up of events for the whole of July and August."

Advertisement

She hoped a reduction in the amount of rubbish needing disposal would have a positive effect on Northland's problem with illegal dumping.

The tour began in Whangārei earlier this week, and will arrive in the Far North tomorrow with Reducing Our Household Rubbish: The Zero Waste Approach at the Bay of Islands Community Centre in Marsden Rd, Paihia, co-hosted with Zero Waste Granny, Turning the Tide: Paihia Zero Waste Action, and Focus Paihia, 5.30pm to 7.45pm.

On Sunday week they will be at Cafe at Redwoods, Kerikeri, co-hosted by Plastic Free Kerikeri, Cafe at Redwoods and Transition Towns Bay of Islands, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm. The same presentation will be repeated on Tuesday, July 23 at Riverview School in Kerikeri, co-hosted with Plastic Free Kerikeri, Riverview School, Transition Towns Bay of Islands, from 7pm to 9pm, and on Wednesday, July 31, from 6.30pm to 8.30pm, at The Theosophy Centre, Waikare Ave, Kaeo, co-hosted with Plastic Free Kaeo.

From there it will go to D'Vine Community Oasis in Russell on Saturday, August 3, from 2.30pm to 4.30pm, and Kaitaia's Eco Centre Kaitaia, 6.30pm to 8.30pm, on Tuesday, August 6.

The Zero Waste My Pantry! How to make easy snacks, treats and staples from unpackaged ingredients talk will be presented at the Eco Centre in Kaitaia on Saturday, August 10, 1pm to 3pm. See The Rubbish Trip Facebook page or www.therubbishtrip.co.nz for more information.