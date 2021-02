Josh Pahl receiving the Far North (Kaitaia) RSA's 2021 Trigg bursary from president Angel Erstich. Photo / Peter Jackson

Eighteen-year-old Josh Pahl is this year's winner of the Far North (Kaitaia) RSA's Trigg bursary, worth $1000 per annum for three years.

Josh, last year's head boy at Kaitaia College, who received his primary education at Paparore, is about to begin a Bachelor's degree in software engineering at Waikato University. He has no plans to leave New Zealand to pursue a career at this stage, but is keen to get into video game production.