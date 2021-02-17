A rough night for Boston

Boston the ragdoll cat, safely back in the arms of Shanae Payne. Photo / Peter Jackson

His Te Maire Ave family, and a fair few neighbours, could hear him all night. Boston had somehow got himself to the top of a neighbour's yucca, and couldn't get down again.

His discomfort, and loud complaining, was intensified by the close and persistent attention of a number of mynahs, but he had no choice but to stick it out until the Kaitaia Fire Brigade arrived on Thursday morning.

Eighteen-month-old Boston, his owner said, was no ordinary cat. He was a $700 ragdoll, but his status meant little to the firefighter who suggested that a jet of water would be the quickest way of encouraging him back to terra firma. It didn't come to that though, Station Officer Eddie Bellas climbing up the plant, somewhat gingerly, and helping him down.

Signs of movement a little earlier gave rise to hopes that Boston was going to get down under his own steam, but that turned out to be his mate Luca, or possibly Daisy, who was actually going up to see if he needed a helping paw.

All was well that ended well, SO Bellas indicating that he had not emerged totally unscathed, although he was in no obvious need of medical treatment.