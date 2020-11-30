A heli of a birthday celebration

Birthday girl Jo Rowse tries a glass of Waitapu's "beautiful" pinot gris, while Kylie Douglas awaits her reaction. Photo / Peter Jackson

Dargaville woman Joanne Rowse is unlikely to ever forget her 50th birthday.

She and four friends dropped in, literally, at Eric and Sandra Shackleton's Waitapu winery on Saturday, high in the hills above the southern stretch of 90 Mile Beach, their second call on a 'heli trip.' And while one of them, a "petrified" Jen Philpott, had needed fortifying with a glass or two of champagne before she could be coaxed aboard the Salt Air helicopter, they were clearly enjoying themselves immensely.

Jo, Jen, Kylie Douglas, Rachael Williamson and Mandy Talijancich drove from Dargaville to Paihia, from where they took flight for Carrington Estate, on the Karikari Peninsula, Waitapu and finally Ake Ake, outside Kerikeri. They had no plans to drive home before Sunday.

Eric Shackleton was a very convivial and expert host, serving his guests pinot gris (which they agreed was "beautiful"), the winery's signature pinotage, La Dolce Vita, a unique to the winery blend of temperanillo and pinotage (which was "great"), tawny port and more. His olive oil was also a hit.

The visitors finally clambered back aboard the helicopter, shortly before the pilot began searching for them, with a substantial order of Waitapu wines destined for Dargaville.