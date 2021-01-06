A great prize for summer fun photos

Ebony Wikitera-Mataio was on holiday from Te Atatu when she took this photo of her son Rhenel enjoying a day at Coca Cola Lake (Rotopokaka), behind Tokerau Beach, with his dad David. And it was the winner of last year's Northland Age/Folders Summer Fun in the Far North photo competition.

Folders is once again offering a great prize for the best summer fun in the Far North photo of 2020/21.

The winner will collect a Breville Barista Express coffee machine with inbuilt grinder and accessories including a frothing jug, and a kilogram bag of Baystyle roasted coffee beans, valued at $1330.

All you have to do is send a photo of someone (or an animal) enjoying their summer in the Far North to editor@northlandage.co.nz by no later than January 29, with your name, address, contact details, the names of those in the photo (if possible) and where it was taken.

Entries will be published in the Northland Age throughout the rest of this month, with the winner to be announced in early February.

The only rules are that the photos must be take in the Far North - it doesn't matter where the photographer or subject/s are from - and scenic shots won't count.

All photos will become the property of the Northland Age.