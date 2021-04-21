A cavalcade of riders to show respect

There was a sea of chrome and gleaming paintwork outside the RSA when the Ride of Respect arrived in Kaitaia. Photo / Peter Jackson

Saturday's Ride of Respect, staged by the Far North (Kaitaia) RSA, in conjunction with the Northland Riders and Tu Meke Riders, made an impressive entrance into Kaitaia, just in time for lunch.

The ride began in Kawakawa, where the riders had breakfast and laid a wreath, with morning tea and a little local history in Kāeo, and by the time it arrived in Kaitaia the cavalcade had grown to more than 80 bikes. Another wreath was laid there, the riders then heading for their final destination, the Hokianga RSA at Ōpononi.

"The Ride of Respect is generally done south of Auckland every year, so we decided to support our local RSA clubs by holding our own," Tracy Russell said, having clambered off her Harley, "with all proceeds going to our poppy funds."

Riders travelled from as far south as Turangi to take part, Dave (Brocky), one of the Hikurangi Riders, saying it was proving to be a very pleasurable day and a great event to be part of.

The machines included a number of three-wheelers, one of them and Indian, whose owner reportedly rode it like a two-wheeler, earning universal admiration, and there were probably more beards than would be seen in any random sample of the general population.

Steve Smith, from Mangonui, who for reasons that eluded him was known to many as Santa, and who had "got lazy" about shaving in 1994, said beards were acceptable headwear amongst the biking fraternity, and saved on scarves.