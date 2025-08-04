Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

99 Years young: Neil Olsen, the cheeky farmer who stole Zoe’s heart

Yolisa Tswanya
By
Deputy news director·Northland Age·
4 mins to read

Cherished members of the Peria community, Neil and Zoe Olsen, have earned deep respect and affection from generations of locals. Video / Yolisa Tswanya

Neil Olsen turns 99 this week.

He still drives, still plays golf and he still makes his wife, Zoe, laugh.

Cheeky banter and shared jokes is what has kept them together for nearly 70 years, the couple reckons.

Together, they have faced life side by side; farming, raising children and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save