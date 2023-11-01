Chief of Army Major-General John Boswell (left) Sir Robert "Bom" Gillies (the sole surviving member of the Māori Battalion), Colonel Trevor Walker and Colonel (retired) Ray Seymour take part in Saturday’s ceremony at Waitangi

Presenting medals to the whānau of 28th Māori Battalion soldiers who fought in World War II is a chance to recognise the mana they brought to themselves and New Zealand, Chief of Army Major-General John Boswell says.

Boswell participated in the presentation of 78 sets of medals to whānau in recognition of the service and sacrifice of soldiers and officers of the 28th Māori Battalion at a ceremony at Te Whare Rūnanga, the wharenui on the Waitangi Treaty Grounds,on Saturday.

“This is a significant day to honour the service and sacrifice of those soldiers from [the] 28th Māori Battalion all those years ago,” he said.

“It’s also an opportunity to recognise the mana they brought to themselves, to their families, the New Zealand Army and New Zealand.”

Sir Robert "Bom" Gillies was a guest of honour at Saturday’s medal-giving ceremony at Waitangi.

Colonel Trevor Walker has been responsible for co-ordinating ceremonies on behalf of the New Zealand Army in Waitangi, Hawke’s Bay, Gisborne, Christchurch, Trentham and Rotorua.

Each ceremony was subtly different, he said.

“It has been an absolute privilege to have been a part of this kaupapa, and that feeling of privilege is shared by all those in the team that brought this together,’’ Walker said.

“The ceremony at Waitangi brought us to the ‘home’ of A Company, and the emotion and wairua displayed today reflects the deep, spiritual meaning these medals have to whānau. It is incredibly rewarding to be a small part of making this right and getting medals to those who deserve them.”

Government policy after World War II was that former service personnel would have to apply for their medals, which would then be sent to them through the post.

Seventy-eight sets of medals were presented to the descendants of members of the 28th Māori Battalion at Waitangi on Saturday.

This was to avoid the problems experienced after World War I, when about 10 per cent of medals posted to ex-service personnel or their families were returned because of out-of-date address information.

For a variety of reasons, many World War II veterans did not claim their medals.

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) Personnel Archives and Medals Unit worked with David Stone, from Te Mata Law, regarding the unclaimed medals of members of the 28th Māori Battalion.

They identified approximately 500 sets of medals which were never claimed by former battalion personnel.

“The team from NZDF Archives are the unsung heroes of this kaupapa. They reviewed thousands of files to determine who had received medals and who was yet to claim,” Walker said.

Many whānau members took along photos of former 28th Māori Battalion members who received their service medals at Waitangi on Saturday.

The families of the men who never claimed their medals are entitled to apply for them through the NZDF Personnel Archives and Medals Office.

The contact details are:

NZDF Personnel Archives and Medals

Trentham Military Camp

Private Bag 905

Upper Hutt 5140

New Zealand

Online applications may also be submitted, and more information can be found at: nzdf.mil.nz.