22 Northland schools and early childhood centres share $42k for environmental projects

Northern Advocate
Whangārei Boys High School’s Waiarohia Stream restoration project was funded in last year’s Northland Regional Council’s Leaders Funding. This year the fund has given $42,000 to 22 Northland schools and early childhood centres

Twenty-two Northland schools and early childhood centres - including eight in the Far North - will share in $42,000 of Northland Regional Council Environmental Leaders Funding for projects ranging from a food forest to water conservation efforts.

NRC chief executive officer Jonathan Gibbard said

