Whangārei Boys High School’s Waiarohia Stream restoration project was funded in last year’s Northland Regional Council’s Leaders Funding. This year the fund has given $42,000 to 22 Northland schools and early childhood centres

Twenty-two Northland schools and early childhood centres - including eight in the Far North - will share in $42,000 of Northland Regional Council Environmental Leaders Funding for projects ranging from a food forest to water conservation efforts.

NRC chief executive officer Jonathan Gibbard said the Environmental Leaders Fund (ELF) aims to support schools and early childhood centres (ECC) with projects that increase their students’ knowledge and passion for the environment.

Gibbard said as Northland responds and adapts to a changing climate, the funded projects will help to build climate resilience in the region’s schools and surrounding communities.

“Schools and ECC can apply for up to $3000 each (excluding GST) in categories including exploring alternative energy and sustainable transport, improving biodiversity, supporting a circular economy and reducing waste, protecting and preserving water and growing kai,” he said.