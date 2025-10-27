Whangārei Boys High School’s Waiarohia Stream restoration project was funded in last year’s Northland Regional Council’s Leaders Funding. This year the fund has given $42,000 to 22 Northland schools and early childhood centres
NRC chief executive officer Jonathan Gibbard saidthe Environmental Leaders Fund (ELF) aims to support schools and early childhood centres (ECC) with projects that increase their students’ knowledge and passion for the environment.
Gibbard said as Northland responds and adapts to a changing climate, the funded projects will help to build climate resilience in the region’s schools and surrounding communities.
“Schools and ECC can apply for up to $3000 each (excluding GST) in categories including exploring alternative energy and sustainable transport, improving biodiversity, supporting a circular economy and reducing waste, protecting and preserving water and growing kai,” he said.
In total, 29 eligible schools and ECCs had applied for $81,156 in ELF grants, roughly twice the funding available this year.
Successful applicants, the district they’re based in, their project name and the GST-inclusive amounts granted are:
Aranga School (Kaipara); Aranga Tanga, $2266; BestStart Pipiwai Rd (Whangārei); Sustainable Nurturing and Growth, $600; Broadwood Area School (Far North); Rotokakahi River and Broadwood Picnic Area Restoration Group, $2937.31; and Harinui Early Childhood Learning Centre (Far North); Water conservation project, $1100.
Also receiving funds were Hurupaki School (Whangārei); Hurupaki School Growing Futures Project, $3000; Kaipara Kids Early Learning Centre (Kaipara); All about wai, $2600; Maungaturoto Primary School (Kaipara); School Seedlings, $1376.24; Mission Place Kindergarten (Far North); Ko wai ko au, ko au ko wai - I am water, water is me. Water is life. Protecting and Preserving Water, $2000; Morningside School (Whangārei); Garden to Table / Maara ki te tepu, $1000. Pakaraka School (Far North); Ikura Kura, $2300.
Funding also went to Pouto School (Kaipara); Pātaka Kai o te Kura o Pouto, $2000; Pukenui School (Far North); Pukenui Maunga Restoration, $2000; Renew School (Whangārei); 2025 Eco Friendly School space, $1000; Te Kamo Kindergarten (Whangārei); Ngā Puna Wai: Nurturing Water, Nurturing Tamariki, $1000; Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Pukemiro (Far North); Te Whakaruruhau Taiao, $3000 and Te Kura o Waihārara (Far North); Kai for Hauora: Strengthening Resilience Through Whenua-Based Learning, $3000.
The final tranche of funding went to Te Kura Takiwa O Opononi (Far North); Opononi Mara Kai, $1500; The Ridge Childcare (Far North); Kākahu Pēpi Para Kore - “Waste-free Baby Clothing/Nappies”, $1500; Tutukaka Coast Playcentre (Whangārei); Living classroom- Food forest, $2000; Whananaki School (Whangārei); Te Pātaka o Whananaki - The Whananaki Storehouse, $2934; Whangārei Heads School; Re-establishing our bush tracks - stage 2 - bridge and step safety, $880 and Whangārei Primary School; Water Pump for irrigation, $2000.