Last weekend, 48 teams took part in the first Centre event of the season when the Centre pennants were held over the two days and eight rounds were played.

Congratulations to the winners who were:

Women: 1st Hikurangi 24 win points, 43 ends, 92 shots; 2nd Kensington Geese 18 win points, 36 ends, 68 shots; 3rd Kensington Swans, 16 win points, 40 ends, 64 shots.

Men: 1st Hikurangi Miners, 21 win points, 48 ends, 92 shots; 2nd Whangārei No 2, 21 win points, 45 ends, 78 shots; 3rd Maungaturoto, 19 win points, 42 ends, 80 shots.

This weekend 42 teams will compete in the Centre Open Mixed Pairs. This event is played in the 2 x 4 x 2 format over 16 ends per match. Four venues will be used.

The following teams are entered:

At Ngunguru: S. Judson, S. Stirling, T. Reader, B. Barnetta, D. Henwood, G. Egerton, I. Halls, J. Carruthers, J. Hardie, J. Little, K. Lineham, M. Attwood, P. Wightman, R. Naera.

At Onerahi: Coe Van Haaften, D. Owens, K. Robinson, M. Haslam, L. Stewart, P. Warth, D. Cameron, G. Herbert, D. Hopper, Carl VanHaaften, G. Fraser, D. Brewster, G. Seddon, I. Bowick.

At Hikurangi: L. Reader, L. Richmond, L. Scott, M. Timoti, P. Mitchell, R. Hayman, S. Nelson, S. Smith, W. Sarjeant, C. Budge, B. Roberts, K. Sidwell, P. Price, P. Shotter.

Latest reporting time 8.30am, play starts at 9am. Please bring your own food.

Post section for those that qualify will be played at Kensington greens on Sunday.

Club Open tournaments for next week are: Tuesday 22, Onerahi AC Triples; Thursday 24 Maungaturoto AC Fours; Sat/Sun 26 & 27 Waipū Men's Triples; Sunday 27 Dargaville MX Triples. Contact the clubs concerned for entry.

This Sunday is the Waipū Club's opening day and the official opening of its new artificial green. Congratulations to the club on its achievement; we wish them every success.