After three attempts at getting the Champion of Champions singles competition completed, we had a fine day at Onerahi greens on Saturday. Unfortunately, two players had medical conditions and had to default their first-round matches.

The matches were well-contested, with some very close matches as a result. It was also great for the game to see the influx of new club champions in attendance.

Results:

Men:

Round 1:

Maungaturoto beat Dargaville 21-16

Kensington beat Arapohue 21-12

Onerahi beat Kamo by default

Hikurangi beat Mamaranui by default

One Tree Point beat Mt Manaia 19-14

Ngunguru beat Ruawai 21-11

Round 2:

Whangārei beat Mangawhai 21-12

Maungaturoto beat Kensington 21-16

Onerahi beat Hikurangi 21-9

One Tree Point beat Ngunguru 21-6

Round 3:

Maungaturoto beat Whangārei 21-20

One Tree Point beat Onerahi 21-17

Final:

One Tree Point (John Carruthers) beat Maungaturoto (Wayne Wrack) 20-15

The final was watched by a good number of spectators, and was a tight affair, with Carruthers starting well, but a dropped four on the fifth end put Wrack back in the match.

After 12 ends, the scores were all tied up at nine-all and then Wrack reached the lead by scoring on the next three ends. The heads were tight and other than one four and four twos, the score increased by one shot on each end.

Wayne Wrack, competing in the Champion of Champions singles competition on Saturday, looked in a good position after 15 ends in the final. Photo / File

Five shots scored by Carruthers on the 19th to the 21st ends gave the lead back to Carruthers. A three to him on the 25th end gave Carruthers the win when the bell went for fulltime.

This was a first Northland title for John Carruthers, who also plays his bowls out of the Royal Oak club in Auckland.

Women:

Round 1:

Waipū beat Onerahi 21-15

Round 2:

Hikurangi beat Dargaville 21-4

Kensington beat Kamo 21-16

Mangawhai beat Maungaturoto 21-13

Waipū beat One Tree Point 21-19

Round 3:

Kensington beat Hikurangi 18-17

Mangawhai beat Waipū 21-17

Final:

Kensington (Patricia Murray) beat Mangawhai (Mona Guttenbeil) 21-13

This match was five-all after eight ends, but a three-shot drop on the 11th, 14th and 15th ends gave Murray a comfortable advantage which she never lost.

A three to Guttenbeil on the 18th end was followed by two shots on the 19th and 20th ends to Murray gave her the win and her 12th centre title.

This was the final event of the 2019-20 season. The centre awards and prizegiving will be held on August 30 at 1pm at Kensington Bowling Club.

A mini tournament will be held starting at 9.30am and will be followed by the prizegiving. Entry to the tournament is free, any combination fours, mufti with bowling shoes.

Please contact the events manager by email or telephone for an entry to the tournament - email: gwen.northbowls@slingshot.co.nz or mobile 0273298011.

This Sunday, the Northland centre is holding its annual general meeting at 1.30pm at Bowls Whangārei. Clubs, please ensure that your club delegate is in attendance.

The Northland Umpires Association held its AGM last week and Bruce Scott was reappointed as president. Maureen Parker is the head tutor for anyone interested in becoming an umpire or measurer.

Please contact her if you are keen to learn the laws of the game and join the ranks of the umpires association. Check your handbook's umpires page for her contact details.